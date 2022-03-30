Weather concerns causes campus closure

Dylan Meche, Opinions Editor|March 30, 2022

File Photo/The Lion's Roar

Due to forecasted severe thunderstorms, the university has announced via their emergency alert system that all campus locations will close at 2 p.m. today, March 30.

All classes after 2 p.m. will shift to the Remote Phase of the Academic Continuity Plan.

Check lionsroarnews.com for updates.