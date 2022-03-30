Weather concerns causes campus closure
Due to forecasted severe thunderstorms, the university has announced via their emergency alert system that all campus locations will close at 2 p.m. today, March 30.
All classes after 2 p.m. will shift to the Remote Phase of the Academic Continuity Plan.
Check lionsroarnews.com for updates.
Leave a Comment
About the Writer
Dylan Meche, Opinions Editor
Dylan Meche is a Political Science major from Baton Rouge and serves as Opinions Editor. He has been a reporter for The Lion's Roar since August of 2019....