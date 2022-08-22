Career Fair: Taking it a step at a time

The Career Fair graphic for this year. Career Fair gives students an opportunity to network and gain jobs while on campus.

Seeking employment can be an overwhelming process for many students, but with the right planning, students have the opportunity to meet employers, network and gain jobs through Southeastern’s Career Fair.

Sandy Summers, a technology recruiting manager for Workforce Talent Initiative in the College of Science and Technology, explained that all students, especially seniors, can take three steps to leave a good impression on employers.

“The first step would be having your resume together, because it’s such a key piece. The next is your professional presence, not just your attire but also your ability to communicate with an employer. The last thing would be getting comfortable with all the employers,” said Summers.

On August 25, a part time job fair will be held in the Student Union Breezeway from 9 a.m.to 1 p.m. This event is not directly linked to the Career Fair, but students who are looking for a part time job off campus are encouraged to stop by in between classes.

“This event is very informal, whatever you’re wearing to class, we tell the employers the students are just walking back and forth between classes, don’t expect them to be dressed up and they understand that, ” said Summers.

Career Services has set up pre-fair events to help students get comfortable with these steps before the Career Fair on September 29 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

“We’re hoping that the pre-fair events help students be as comfortable as possible,” said Summers.

Suit Up will be the first pre-fair event, held at JCPenney in Hammond Square mall on Sept. 11 between 4-7 p.m.

“Suit up is an event where you prepare for a Career Fair and you can go and purchase discounted attire,” said Summers.

Resume reviews are welcome at Career Services’ office throughout the whole year but in preparation for the Career Fair, Career Services will have tables set up between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at multiple locations on different days.

On Sept. 22, Career Services will hold a Printing Jamboree, where students can print up to 10 one page black and white resumes for free between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Students are strongly encouraged to bring resumes to Career Fair.

For students who have trouble speaking to strangers or who want to get conversation tips for the Career Fair, Southeastern’s Alumni Association and Fidelity Bank will host Networking for Introverts on Sept. 20

Networking for Introverts is a seminar that will take place in the Student Union Ballroom at 4:30 to 6 p.m. teaching students how to properly introduce, make small talk and network.

For more tips on how to build your resume, dress professionally and approach employers read our upcoming Career Fair series and check out the Pre-Fair events listed here.