SLU’s new housing for military, dependents

Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor October 15, 2024
Ian Stewart
In Fall 2024, SLU established a housing unit for military students, veterans and military dependents. 

Located in the Greek Village, the military dorm unit is the first of its kind on campus and was established to foster a sense of community between students connected to the military and veterans. 

According to Office of Military and Veterans Success administrative coordinator Jean Paul St. Pierre, the idea for military housing has been in development since last spring. 

“The idea was introduced earlier this year, so within a few months of conversations with our office and University Housing, it became relatively quick turning that idea into action. As we progressed throughout Spring 2024 to the summer, we were able to get everything finalized for Fall 2024,” St. Pierre said. 

Applying for military housing is the same as applying for other housing units. The building houses a mix of single suites and shared rooms.

In an interview with WBRZ, Director of Military Veterans and Success Emily Anthony said the housing unit received support from nonprofit organizations. Some of these organizations include Blue Star Mothers LA Chapter and Books for Boots.

SLU has a large number of military dependents and students seeking to get involved on campus. 

One of the housing unit’s intended goals is to help this community connect with military-friendly organizations such as the Southeastern Student Veterans Association and the Office of Military and Veterans Success. 

St. Pierre said he feels it is important for military-affiliated students to be aware of the university’s resources. 

“We definitely want to make sure we are working with other departments so that if there is an academic issue, they know about the Tinsley Learning Center and the Writing Center,” he said. 

Another goal of the housing unit is to establish better relationships between military-affiliated students and other students. Sophomore Braylen Williams said he feels there is a strong connection between the students living in the unit and the military students and dependents. 

“We already have a sense of bond, so there is no need to have any awkward phase at all,” Williams said. 

For more information, contact the Office of Military and Veterans Success at [email protected] or University Housing at [email protected].

Ian Stewart
Ian Stewart, Opinions Editor
Ian Stewart is a creative writing major from Baton Rouge. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of 2021 and will graduate in the Spring of 2025. He enjoys watching movies, listening to music, reading and writing. After graduating, Ian plans on working as a copy editor and fiction writer. 
