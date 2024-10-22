Unfair parking ticket? Appeal it with SGA

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Due to the modernization of the parking appeal system, students can now make digital appeals if they receive what they believe is a wrongfully issued parking ticket.

This fall, the Student Government Association (SGA) switched from manual to digital citations in the parking appeal system, making the process more efficient. Students can appeal within ten days of receiving the fines. The SGA Judicial Branch reviews all parking appeals.

SGA Chief Justice Rosemary Matthews stated their goal is to provide fairness and objectivity to every case.

“The main goal of the parking appeal system is to ensure all citations that are issued by the Transportation Services Office have been issued rightfully,” she said.

Common citations include parking backward, not registering a vehicle and improperly hanging the parking hang tag. These violations cost $25, but for students with more serious cases, such as parking in the wrong section, these fines could increase to a $50 payment.

The biggest fines are reserved for severe violations. Immobilization of vehicles leads to a $100 fine, and illegal parking in handicapped spots can lead to a $275 fine. These fines can be paid through Workday or at the Controller’s Office.

If students feel like they were issued a citation incorrectly, they can appeal in the online parking portal. Excuses, such as bad weather, late arrival for class or a meeting, staying only for a short time, forgetting the hangtag or stating a legal parking space was unavailable, will lead to denial of the appeal.

Students get feedback on their cases via email, which is automatically generated and includes manually entered notes by the Chief Justice.

Sophomore Kendra Williams, resident of Louisiana Hall, believes that the parking system at Southeastern is effective, but she sees room for improvement in terms of communication.

“I think the parking rules are clearly stated, though some people don’t know about the rule of parking backward and that can be a hassle,” Williams said. “My only recommendation is that since this is a public campus and almost anyone can park, there should be stricter rules enforced about public parking during school days. “

Ignorance of the zones and regulations is not a valid reason to appeal. To avoid getting parking tickets, students should be aware of the parking zones and regulations.

Students must register their vehicles using their license plate number to obtain a student parking permit, which costs $60 for an academic year. The parking tag must be hung on the vehicle’s rearview mirror facing outward.

Upperclass commuter parking spots, indicated with gold, are located in the S. Union lot, Parking Garage, Baseball lot, N. Cefalu, N. General Pershing, Pennington Center, SGA Carwash and North Oaks East lots. Residential student parking spots, marked in maroon, are available around the dorms, in zones four through eight, while freshman parking, designated in brown, is found in North Campus at N. Oaks Park, Textbook Rental lot and the University Center gates.

Matthews highlighted that approximately one in five appeals get approved. Her advice to students is to make sure they submit the right appeal.

“The SGA Judicial Branch serves to honor that right, but the best thing you can do is not get the citation in the first place. Familiarize yourself with your permit type, your parking zones and the transportation policies on campus.”

For more information about parking regulations and the appeal process, visit SGA’s website.