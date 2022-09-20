Southeastern’s Pre-Law Student Association presents Dead Below Deck
The Pre-Law Student Association hosted their second annual Murder Mystery Night last night, Sept. 19, in room 207 in Fayard Hall.
Everyone involved in the dinner was a “private investigator” responsible for piecing together the evidence to solve the case.
There were two identical sets of evidence for the investigators to look over; some evidence on the computer and criminal interrogations/interviews.
When the investigators established that Dawn was Rachel’s murderer, they solved the case.
The Pre-Law Student Association provided hotdogs, nachos, chips and dip, soft drinks, lemonade and water at their event.
To see updates and future events hosted by Southeastern’s Pre-Law Student Association, follow their Instagram @southeastern.prelaw.
Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.
Hydee Holsapple is a double major in Integrative Biology and Communications. She loves learning, has an exemplary school spirit and is recognized by the...