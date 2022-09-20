Southeastern’s Pre-Law Student Association presents Dead Below Deck

Students at the murder mystery event figuring out clues. The Pre-Law Student Association held their second annual murder mystery night on Sept. 19.

The Pre-Law Student Association hosted their second annual Murder Mystery Night last night, Sept. 19, in room 207 in Fayard Hall.

Everyone involved in the dinner was a “private investigator” responsible for piecing together the evidence to solve the case.

There were two identical sets of evidence for the investigators to look over; some evidence on the computer and criminal interrogations/interviews.

When the investigators established that Dawn was Rachel’s murderer, they solved the case.

The Pre-Law Student Association provided hotdogs, nachos, chips and dip, soft drinks, lemonade and water at their event.

To see updates and future events hosted by Southeastern’s Pre-Law Student Association, follow their Instagram @southeastern.prelaw.