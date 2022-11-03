12th Annual Culture Shock Showcase gets wild in the west

The audience celebrates the 12th annual Culture Shock performances by getting up and dancing together to multiple line dances.

On Nov. 2, Project P.U.L.L. hosted its 12th annual Culture Shock in the Student Union Ballroom. The wild-west themed talent showcase hosted seven performances of singing and poetry as well as multiple audience competitions.

The event cost $2 for an entry fee or attendees were asked to bring non-perishable food items and hygiene products, all of which would be donated to Southeastern’s food pantry.

Zoe Williams, one of the event’s hosts, said, “It was great hosting. We all had a really great time. I’m glad everyone came out, turned up, and celebrated our culture together.”

The show began with Flipside Dance kicking off the performances and introducing the hosts to the stage. The audience was then asked to “rep their city” by having a competition to see which area code could rally the loudest excitement.

Lucy Ray was the first performer of the night. She sang “I am Changing” and had the audience swaying their phone’s flashlights in approval. The next singer was Trey T who received a standing ovation for his gospel tune “More Than Anything.”

The crowd then transformed into a choir as the next performer prepared singing “Lovely Day” together.

After the second performance, Project P.U.L.L. asked two “TikTok baddies” from the audience to join them on stage for a dance competition. The two danced to several different TikTok songs and were cheered on by the room.

Poet Samya Harlaux performed her own piece of poetry “Situationship” that had the audience cheering along after each stanza. Harlaux said, “I wanted to give the students a different perspective, given that we are all in college and we go through a lot of situationships.”

After the fourth act, an intermission began demanding that the audience rose to their feet and participated in multiple line dances such as the “Can’t Get Enough,” “The Cupid Shuffle” and “The Bunny Hop.” The dances ended with a group jig before the next performer took the stage.

At the end of the intermission, the audience was encouraged to vote on the best dressed cowboy and cowgirl of the night. Poet Harlaux won the competition in her bright red cowboy hat.

Performer five was singer Drica who sang “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys. The crowd couldn’t help but sing along in there seats as she belted the final notes. Rapper EFlow was next rapping an original piece alongside his “hype-man” who happened to be a toddler.

After the sixth act, three audience members were chosen to “finish the lyrics” in a morale-boosting competition. Contestants had to finish the lyrics to popular songs “Old Town Road,” “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Dilemma.”

The last performance was a song by performance artist Alexis “Nese” Bridges, singing “Stickwitu” and had the crowd chanting for an encore. Bridges said,“It was kind of nerve-wracking at first, but it was a very wonderful experience and I loved hearing the feedback from the other students.”

All performers were gifted a certificate from Project P.U.L.L. thanking them for their involvement in the event.

The event closed with karaoke performances from the crowd.