Men’s basketball season ends at the hands of UNO

Guard Boogie Anderson reached double figures in the final game of the men’s season against UNO in the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Monday night. The Lions ended the season with an 18-14 record.

In the second round of the Jersey Mike’s Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, No. 7 seed UNO beat No. 3 seed Southeastern by a score of 82-78. SLU ends its season with an 18-14 overall record (12-6 SLC) and a very impressive 10-4 home record.

Privateers guard Jordan Johnson led all scorers with 32 points and made 11-12 (91.6%) free throws.

As for Southeastern, they saw five guys reach double-figures: Boogie Anderson (18), Brody Rowbury (13), Nick Caldwell (13), Roger McFarlane (10) and Roscoe Eastmond (10).

The Privateers won the game in the trenches as they outscored SLU 48-32 in the paint and outmuscled the Lions on the glass 42-33. Out of their 42 rebounds, UNO pulled down 17 offensive rebounds, which generated 15 second-chance points for the ball club.

To start the game, the Green and Gold jumped out to a 20-9 lead after a made three by Caldwell. UNO went on an 11-0 run in two minutes to get back into the ballgame.

From then on out, it was a back-and-forth battle between the Southland rivals. The Privateers closed the first half with a five-point lead over the Lions.

With 6:24 remaining in the game, UNO extended their 5-point lead to 12 points after a made three by Johnson. After a late run by the Lions, guard Matthew Strange brought Southeastern within three points after a four-point play with 14 seconds to play.

Following a missed free throw by the Privateers, Anderson made a lay-up to make the score 80-78 with six seconds left in the game.

Despite SLU’s late-game efforts, they could not overcome the 12-point deficit and UNO advanced to the semifinals of the Southland Tournament.

As a team, Southeastern shot a respectable 45.6% from the field and 42.1% from three. They also generated 19 points from 16 turnovers and outscored UNO’s bench 22-16.

Despite the sour ending to the season, the Green and Gold can still hang their hats on a lucrative campaign. From Jan. 5 – Feb. 2, SLU went 8-1 during that time frame with a +5.7 point differential.

All in all, Southeastern will look to regroup for the 2023-2024 season.

As for women’s basketball, the Lady Lions will start their title quest tomorrow at 11 a.m. Tune into ESPN+ to catch the game live.