SGA’s old car wash building torn down, revealing new opportunities

The empty lot with old barricades and caution tape left over from the demolition of the old SGA car wash.

In the midst of the hubbub caused by the campus network outage, students may not have noticed a change that happened over Mardi Gras break – the Student Government Association (SGA) car wash, formerly located on the corner of North Oak Street and East University Avenue, was torn down. As a result of the new flat lot, SGA is hoping it will be used for future development.

SGA Vice President Joshua Freeman provided his insight regarding the anticipated demolition. The old car wash building was devoid of the simple equipment necessary to be considered sound and usable.

“The valve for the water was basically dry-rotted shut. There was also nothing around like hoses, buckets or even soap,” Freeman said.

This car wash did not receive regular users and had not for years. The building previously was comprised of four wash bays. Over the course of SGA meetings, the plan to tear it down was being considered.

“We figured at this point it was a safety hazard,” Freeman said.

As a result of little maintenance, the structure was slowly deteriorating and could’ve become unsafe. Demolition seemed to be the best course of action. Freeman also mentioned SGA paid for the car wash’s water bill, which was being underutilized.

Many individuals driving through North Oak Street described the unused and old building as an “eye sore.” The building was at least 17 years old and remained structurally sound during Hurricane Katrina. Due to its proximity to the vital Hammond Fire Station Three, this was not an ideal use of the area and SGA was behind the arrangement of its replacement.

There are some potential benefits that Hammond’s residents may receive from the new open lot.

Freeman stated, “Hopefully it can be used for something else, most likely parking.”

The additional parking would likely be granted to the fire station, or the staff and students of Southeastern. With the Southeastern Track Complex within walking distance, more parking spaces would be utilized.

Whether the potential parking expansion is directed toward SLU students or not, the agreement for demolition was a significant step toward improving and developing the city of Hammond aesthetically but more importantly, practically.

For more information regarding the future of the new lot, contact Freeman at [email protected]