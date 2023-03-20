Reporting live, Southeastern’s Taylor Nettle

Taylor Nettle is a senior at Southeastern who was recently awarded the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB) Scholarship. She participated in multiple clubs and organizations on campus which have helped her develop the skills and experience needed to attain this award.

The LAB offers two $4,000 scholarships per year to Louisiana students working toward an education or career in broadcasting. At the award show, Nettle was able to accept the scholarship and give a short speech on stage in front of several television and radio stations and personnel.

Southeastern Channel general manager Rick Settoon said, “We’re very happy that Taylor has been honored with this distinguished scholarship, and she’s very deserving. Taylor is probably the most multi-skilled and talented student we’ve ever had at the Southeastern Channel. Not only is she a superior broadcast journalist, writer, storyteller and on-camera talent, she’s equally adept at videography, video editing, graphic design, animation, and live studio and remote directing.”

While at Southeastern, Nettle has been a part of Phi Mu Fraternity, Southeastern Athletic Marketing and The Southeastern Channel. She said she believes each of these organizations has helped provide her with the resources to flourish academically and grow professionally.

Nettle said, “My exposure to all of these organizations has really shaped me into who I am today by not only providing me with resources and opportunities to grow, but support systems to strive for new goals.”

She spent most of her time working with The Southeastern Channel. While there, she was able to work a multitude of different events, on-screen and off.

Nettle said, “At the Channel, I have been able to learn and practice my skills on-camera and off-camera, which instilled capabilities in me that allowed me to achieve recognition like this. I knew I wanted a career in television when entering college, so joining The Southeastern Channel was a no-brainer for me.”

While at Southeastern, Nettle has received numerous awards and recognitions from multiple organizations for broadcasting, journalism and excellence, as well as some through The Southeastern Channel. A few successes include placing second in Best Television Journalist and Journalist of the Year at The Best of the South Awards, an Excellence Award for Broadcast/Online News Videography by the Society of Professional Journalists and Video Sports Live Game Production by the Broadcast Education Association.

Nettle’s message to her peers is, “Get involved! I’ve fallen in love with my career and that wouldn’t be possible without the involvement I had at Southeastern. At the Channel, I have gotten hands-on experience some students may not even see until they graduate which has only made me a better journalist, broadcaster, student and person.”

With graduation in the near future, Nettle said she hopes to pursue a career in sports reporting in her home city of New Orleans and cover the Saints, Pelicans, Tulane and more. She encouraged others interested in this field to go out, have conversations and network where they can.