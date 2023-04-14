Slavko Stevic, jumping high and exceeding expectations

Slavko Stevic shows his lion pride with a Lion Up as he sits on top of a high jump pit after ranking 11th in the nation.

Slavko Stevic is a junior and commendable member of Southeastern’s Track and Field team. He is a multi-award high jumper who is currently ranked 11th in the nation and earned a Second Team All-American honor at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Along with being an exceptional athlete, Stevic is majoring in computer science at SLU.

Originally from Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia, he began his career in track around 2015. His gym teacher was a part of the track and field team and encouraged Stevic to try high jump at the school. According to Stevic, he performed “mediocre” which ended up being enough to get his school second place overall in the nation.

Not even three months later, Stevic won the national championship at 16 and under league.

Representing Southeastern as an athlete for Stevic has been, in his words, “amazing.” His companionship with his coaches has been a driving force for his success.

Stevic said, “It’s not just business. We are all friends.”

While at Southeastern, Stevic not only cleared 2.15m (7’0.5”) in the high jump putting him tied for 11th place nationally, but also cleared 2.24m (7’4.25”) while 2.21m (7’3”) at the Southland Conference Championships setting a new record for SLU.

“Winning the conference was really amazing because I managed to beat a newcomer, and was able to jump two personal bests in the same meet. Jumping one personal best is already hard, but then jumping two and making the second one be enough for the nationals, that’s super hard. But I managed to do it somehow because of the support from my team,” Stevic explained.

On April 5, Stevic earned the Southland Conference’s Men’s Field Athlete of the Week award.

As any experienced athlete would, Stevic has his own way of preparing before a compitition.

“I try to have a good breakfast, or a good lunch depending on when I jump. And I try to just focus on high jump overall without thinking about anything else. And I try to be relaxed before the meet starts,” Stevic said.

His team is very influential to him, as well as the individuals who inspire him in pushing his athletic career forward.

“People who inspire me most are Coach Mike and my coach from back home, who also watches me all the time because I also compete back home for my country. Also my favorite athletic trainer, Abbie. They’re my biggest supporters,” Stevic said.

Abbie Brockhouse, Stevic’s trainer, said, “Slavko’s best quality in his athletic career is that he is consistent and strives for perfection in every aspect of his life. He will continue to make me, his team, Southeastern, the U.S. and Serbia proud.”

Stevic spends his summer months competing back in his home country and returns to Louisiana for the remaining months of the year.

With indoor season at its end, outdoor season began the weekend of March 18 with high hopes as Stevic represents Southeastern with his undying commitment and devotion to the Lion Nation.