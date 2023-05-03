Don’t forget to focus on you this finals week

Exam week begins on May 8 and can cause many students to begin stressing out. To avoid the slump during “dead week,” here are a few tips and resources Southeastern organizations and students offer to help provide comfort during this time.

Utilize the resources Southeastern has to offer, like the University Counseling Center (UCC). The center believes counseling can help individuals learn about themselves, their environment, and their methods of handling roles and relationships. Through counseling, students will have the support of a counselor as well as the freedom to determine how they wish to resolve the challenges facing them.

Marcela Spicuzz, a licensed professional counselor at the University Counseling Center, said, “An important aspect of managing exam anxiety is knowing what triggers you before exams begin. Knowing how you respond to stress and anxiety, will help you know what you need in order to feel at peace and confident before entering your test. Mindfulness exercises, grounding techniques, and practicing self-care are habits to consider implementing prior to exams.”

The University Counseling Center has a mindfulness tent that started on May 1 and will have its last day tomorrow, May 4, in the Student Union Park. There, students are encouraged to practice mindfulness before finals week. Anyone looking for some extra grounding is welcome to stop by and relax for a while. The UCC continues to offer services through finals week and for those who believe they may need to begin therapy, they are welcome to make an appointment. For mental health emergencies, the UCC continues to offer 24/7 crisis services.

Southeastern’s CAB Department will also be hosting the “DeStress with CAB” event on May 4 in the Student Union Breezeway and will feature a variety of activities to help alleviate stress.

Many study tips and superstitions students create and follow to prepare for exams may help others before their exams.

Destressing should happen away from campus as well. It is important to remember to take care of yourself while taking care of assignments. Eating, sleeping and exercising are crucial the week before exams to ensure that your body and mind are relaxed.

Emly Blackwell, a junior kinesiology major, said, “I take breaks in between studying and doing the things that I enjoy so I don’t get overwhelmed. I like to take my mind off the stress by going to the gym or hanging out with friends for a little while. The best advice I can give for people during hell week is that breaks are important and finding things to take your mind off studying keeps your stress down.”

It can be hard to execute good time management when all the due dates start approaching rapidly. Many students get stuck in a loop of procrastination because they are afraid of all the work they will have to finish.

Kieara Williams, a junior business major, said, “I deal with stress by sleeping, shopping and procrastinating until the last minute. If I’m not procrastinating, I try to prepare by studying early in the morning or late at night when I’m not so busy, but I recommend not procrastinating and waiting until the last minute to study as I do and try to pace yourself when studying.”

While finals are important, they do not define you as a student and a negative exam grade is not the end of the world. Take time to focus on you while focusing on your grades. If you need to speak to someone during this stressful time, visit the Counseling Center’s website.