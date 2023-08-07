The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar

Let’s ride: RB Rodeo Graham looking forward to fall football

Troy Allen, Staff Reporter August 7, 2023
Rodeo+Graham+%28who+currently+wears+No.+8%29+runs+in+for+a+touchdown+score+against+Central+Connecticut+State+Blue+Devils+in+a+70-6+blowout+win.
Dasyonne Brashear
Rodeo Graham (who currently wears No. 8) runs in for a touchdown score against Central Connecticut State Blue Devils in a 70-6 blowout win.

Derrick “Rodeo” Graham Jr. is a Baton Rouge native who grew up with a deep passion for football. As a running back, he committed to Southeastern on Feb. 2, 2022. He spent his first year playing behind first-string Carlos Washington Jr. and second-string Jessie Britt.

Graham had offers from the likes of Toledo, South Alabama, McNeese and LA Tech, but ultimately chose to play for the Green and Gold.

Graham played high school ball at University High in Baton Rouge, where he earned All-State and All-District honors. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry during his high school tenure and tallied nine total touchdowns. The longest rush of his career was an 82-yard house call when he was a sophomore at U-High. 

“High school helped me before I came to Southeastern. We were LSU’s lab school, so the morning practices and drills were the same, so coming to college was an easy transition,” Graham said. 

Graham has modeled his downhill, physical rushing attack after Pro-Bowl running backs Leonard Fournette, Christain McCaffery and Alvin Kamara. His quick speed and burst allow him to hit the open field and get into the secondary quickly. 

Not only does he have a love for the game of football, but he also loves riding horses. The Baton Rouge native has been riding horses since he was five and competes in team roping. 

Due to his love of riding horses, his teammates and coaches call him “Rodeo,” a nickname that was given to him early in life.

“My first coach gave me the nickname – once they saw me and started talking to me, they said they were going to start calling me ‘Rodeo,’ and it stuck ever since,” Graham said. 

During his stay at SLU, he built a close relationship with Washington Jr. and Britt. The duo combined for 1,307 yards and 21 touchdowns this past season for the Lions and were key players during their Southland Conference title run. 

“Me, Jessie and Carlos are all close. I talk to Jessie every day and send him films to watch. I also ask them for guidance, so they’re like my big brothers,” Graham said. 

Off the field, the freshman running back is tasked with attending meetings and film sessions while still maintaining his grades. Although it is a challenging task, Graham said it is an ongoing process that he is getting used to. 

In 2022, Graham had 78 rushing attempts for 334 yards and one touchdown as a third string. With Washington Jr. and Britt now graduated, the Green and Gold will lean on Graham to carry the rushing attack heading into the 2023 season.

His longest rush of the season came against McNeese, where he broke a run free for 45 yards as SLU narrowly won 28-27 to extend their six-game winning streak. Graham’s lone touchdown run came in a 70-6 blowout win against Central Connecticut State. 

He also rushed for a career-high 74 yards on 11 attempts (6.7 yards per carry) vs. the Blue Devils. 

Heading into the 2023 season, Graham will look to help Southeastern reach the FCS playoffs again and compete for another Southland Conference title. With great teammates and a supportive coaching staff, Graham’s time here at Southeastern should be extremely fruitful.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
Troy Allen is a Mass Communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined the Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball, and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football, and play video games.
Dasyonne Brashear, Le Souvenir Editor-in-Chief
Dasyonne Brashear is a Business Management major from Loranger, Louisiana. She started working for Student Publication in the fall of 2021. She enjoys reading, taking pictures, and playing with her dog, Daisy, in her free time.
More to Discover
More in Sports
SLU football announces home and home series with reigning FCS champions
SLU football announces home and home series with reigning FCS champions
Pelicans star Zion Williamsons days could be numbered in Nola...
OPINION | Should the Pelicans fly away from the Zion Williamson saga?
OPINION | Ja Morant and the NBA’s failed attempt at accountability
OPINION | Ja Morant and the NBA’s failed attempt at accountability
Southeastern finished the 2023 season with a program-best 47 wins led by Head Coach Rick Fremin.
Lady Lions’ historic season comes to a bitter end in Lake Charles
Powerade bottles fly as Southeastern walks off Northwestern State 7-6 on Senior Day at Alumni Field to end the 2023 regular season at 25-25. (May 20, 2023 - Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field - Hammond)
SLU concludes regular season on six-game winning streak with sweep of NSU; Head Coach Matt Riser let go after 10 years of service
Lions players watch on during Southeasterns 10-0 loss to No. 1 LSU at Alumni Field. (May 2, 2023 - Hammond)
Lions edge Jags for final midweek game of the season

The Lion's Roar
Office of Student Publications
Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond, LA
(985) 549-3527
© 2023 Student Publications • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$590
$750
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

Comments and other submissions are encouraged but are subject to The Lion's Roar Comments and Moderation Policy. All views expressed are those of the author and should not be interpreted as the views of The Lion's Roar, the administration, faculty, staff, or students of Southeastern Louisiana University.
All The Lion's Roar Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *