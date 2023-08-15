The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

From sneaker dreams to storefront reality

Haley Dupre, Photography Editor August 15, 2023
Recent+graduate+Kaine+Bergeron+standing+in+front+of+his+now+open+sneaker+resell+shop+in+downtown+Hammond.
Haley Dupre’
Recent graduate Kaine Bergeron standing in front of his now open sneaker resell shop in downtown Hammond.

Only months after graduating from Southeastern, small business owner Kaine Bergeron has achieved his dream of opening a storefront location in downtown Hammond. 

The Lion’s Roar covered Bergeron’s origin story back in October 2022, after he’d experienced a lack of income and started reselling sneakers from his personal collection. In a short time, his trade grew into a thriving business as he joined Hammond’s small-business world.

Knew Episeauxdla’s grand opening was on June 17. Celebrating his shop and 25th birthday, Bergeron welcomed all to join for food and a chance to check out the new store. 

“Since opening, the business has been great. I can’t complain. When anyone comes in, it is always exciting because it’s really a dream come true to see people coming in my shop,” Bergeron said.

He went on to discuss his goal for creating the storefront was not only to give himself a job but also to create an environment for customers and friends to hang out, talk and shop for his products. 

“Just knowing they come to a place that I established and they’re coming here to either get a fit, see a pair of shoes, or really just to chill or talk is what I really wanted out of the physical location,” Bergeron explained. 

Along with his new showroom, Bergeron’s social media reach has doubled since last year. He also expanded his collection of sneakers and handmade clothing. 

Bergeron talked about how opportunities arose in the past year, and he took it and ran. His support system – family, friends, and other business owners – helped him grow his business, and he considers them partners.

Bergeron said he will continue working with vendors and owners at every opportunity. A couple of pairs of his sneakers are on display in the French Quarter at Made in the Hood, owned by his friend Tuck.

He also plans to continue a partnership with the 90’s Kid’s Closet as they opened a shop in Hammond on Aug. 1. Together, these two local shops plan to join the college scene by hosting events at their store and attending events at nearby venues. 

Bergeron said he plans to keep growing the business and try to work with new businesses. 

“It’s just an ongoing goal and my next step is to make this thrive and in a few years, get one [another store] in New Orleans,” Bergeron said.

Bergeron was in school while working toward his goal to build his dream and career. His advice to student entrepreneurs embarking on this path is to manage their time, put school first, get to graduation and be creative in their downtime. 

“Watch the people around you and don’t look back at all. Just do it 100% and believe that it’ll happen. If you believe that it will happen, it will,” Bergeron added. 

To check out Bergeron’s business, visit his Instagram page @knewepiseauxdla.

About the Contributor
Haley Dupre’, Photography Editor
Haley Dupre' is a communication major from Donaldsonville, La. She joined our team in October 2021 as a reporter. Outside of the office and school, Haley runs for SLU Cross-Country and Track team.
  • K

    KaineAug 15, 2023 at 5:42 pm

    Amazing article, Hailey!! Thank you so much❣️

