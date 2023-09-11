Southeastern out-muscles Jackson State at Strawberry Stadium

In yesterday’s soccer match, the Southeastern Lady Lions triumphed 1-0 over the Jackson State Tigers, marking their return to Strawberry Stadium.

Junior goalie Olivia Griffin had five saves on the day, while redshirt forward Hannah Moffat scored the lone goal of the game. The Green and Gold reclaimed victory after five straight losses.

“It’s a really good feeling, especially after being on the road for seven games, including the exhibition. It’s nice to be back with the fans at Strawberry Stadium. It was a good crowd, and they were really behind us, and that energy got us through the game,” Head Coach Nathan Gillespie said.

In the 28-minute mark of the first half, Moffat pierced the net through JSU’s goalie Jordan Hamlinton for the score; midfielder Mya Guillory assisted Moffat.

Although SLU could not add to its lead in the second half, the team upheld its elite defense throughout the match by being physical and feeding off the crowd’s energy. Griffin thwarted all five shots by Jackson State players to solidify the shutout.

“I feel awesome. I’m so happy with everyone’s performance, and I couldn’t do it without my teammates. Five saves and a clean sheet feels real good,” Griffin said.

Southeastern will be in Southland Conference play for the remainder of the season. They will face rivals such as Lamar University, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and Nicholls.

“We love it, embrace it, want to be physical, and want more physical games. The more physical we can be, there will be teams in the Southland Conference we can make uncomfortable,” Gillespie said.

The Green and Gold will journey to Natchitoches on Sunday, Sept. 17 to clash with the Northwestern State Demons, inaugurating their SLC encounters. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.