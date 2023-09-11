The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern out-muscles Jackson State at Strawberry Stadium

Troy Allen, Staff ReporterSeptember 11, 2023
Junior+forward+Maycie+Massingill+shields+ball+from+a+JSU+defender+during+SLUs+1-0+victory+at+Strawberry+Stadium.+%28Sept.+10th%2C+2023+-+Hammond%29+
Troy Allen
Junior forward Maycie Massingill shields ball from a JSU defender during SLU’s 1-0 victory at Strawberry Stadium. (Sept. 10th, 2023 – Hammond)

In yesterday’s soccer match, the Southeastern Lady Lions triumphed 1-0 over the Jackson State Tigers, marking their return to Strawberry Stadium.

Junior goalie Olivia Griffin had five saves on the day, while redshirt forward Hannah Moffat scored the lone goal of the game. The Green and Gold reclaimed victory after five straight losses. 

“It’s a really good feeling, especially after being on the road for seven games, including the exhibition. It’s nice to be back with the fans at Strawberry Stadium. It was a good crowd, and they were really behind us, and that energy got us through the game,” Head Coach Nathan Gillespie said.  

In the 28-minute mark of the first half, Moffat pierced the net through JSU’s goalie Jordan Hamlinton for the score; midfielder Mya Guillory assisted Moffat. 

Although SLU could not add to its lead in the second half, the team upheld its elite defense throughout the match by being physical and feeding off the crowd’s energy. Griffin thwarted all five shots by Jackson State players to solidify the shutout. 

“I feel awesome. I’m so happy with everyone’s performance, and I couldn’t do it without my teammates. Five saves and a clean sheet feels real good,” Griffin said. 

Southeastern will be in Southland Conference play for the remainder of the season. They will face rivals such as Lamar University, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and Nicholls. 

“We love it, embrace it, want to be physical, and want more physical games. The more physical we can be, there will be teams in the Southland Conference we can make uncomfortable,” Gillespie said. 

The Green and Gold will journey to Natchitoches on Sunday, Sept. 17 to clash with the Northwestern State Demons, inaugurating their SLC encounters. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+. 
About the Contributor
Troy Allen, Staff Reporter
Troy Allen is a Senior Mass Communication major with a concentration in sports journalism. He joined the Lion’s Roar as a staff reporter in September of 2022 with hopes of contributing to a great program. Troy plans to follow his passion for covering various sports like football, basketball, and baseball. On his off days, he loves to hang out with friends and family, watch football, and play video games.
