Southeastern seeking first win of season in big FCS matchup at Eastern Washington

Chase Gispert, Sports EditorSeptember 16, 2023
Redshirt+sophomore+quarterback+Eli+Sawyer+awaits+the+snap+in+a+48-14+win+over+Murray+State+at+Strawberry+Stadium+last+season.+%28Oct.+1%2C+2022+-+Hammond%29
Haley Dupre
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Eli Sawyer awaits the snap in a 48-14 win over Murray State at Strawberry Stadium last season. (Oct. 1, 2022 – Hammond)

SLU dropped its week two matchup against South Alabama (Sept. 9) in Mobile 35-17, falling to 0-2 on the season. 

The good news for the Lions is there are no more FBS opponents remaining on the schedule. However, Eastern Washington will provide a litmus test today for the defending Southland Conference Champions. 

EWU has been an upper echelon team in the FCS for quite some time, as the Eagles won a national championship in 2010 and came in second in the title game in 2018. 

Much like Southeastern, Eastern Washington is 0-2 but has faced stiff competition. EWU lost to stalworth and No. 2 ranked North Dakota State 35-10 in their season opener before losing a heartbreaker at Fresno State a week ago in double overtime, 34-31. 

Today’s matchup figures to be a showdown between two talented teams looking for their first win of 2023. The Southland’s best vs. the Big Sky’s elite.

Tune into ESPN+ to watch the Lions battle the Eagles in Cheney, Washington at 3 p.m. as the Green and Gold look to produce a statement win out west. 
