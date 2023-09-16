Southeastern seeking first win of season in big FCS matchup at Eastern Washington

SLU dropped its week two matchup against South Alabama (Sept. 9) in Mobile 35-17, falling to 0-2 on the season.

The good news for the Lions is there are no more FBS opponents remaining on the schedule. However, Eastern Washington will provide a litmus test today for the defending Southland Conference Champions.

EWU has been an upper echelon team in the FCS for quite some time, as the Eagles won a national championship in 2010 and came in second in the title game in 2018.

Much like Southeastern, Eastern Washington is 0-2 but has faced stiff competition. EWU lost to stalworth and No. 2 ranked North Dakota State 35-10 in their season opener before losing a heartbreaker at Fresno State a week ago in double overtime, 34-31.

Today’s matchup figures to be a showdown between two talented teams looking for their first win of 2023. The Southland’s best vs. the Big Sky’s elite.

Tune into ESPN+ to watch the Lions battle the Eagles in Cheney, Washington at 3 p.m. as the Green and Gold look to produce a statement win out west.