Forecasting the Lady Lions’ “reign” of victory

Samantha Sims, Campus Life Editor September 27, 2023
Senior+SLU+defender+Nicole+ONeill+running+to+gain+possession+of+the+ball+while+shielding+an+opposing+UIW+player.+%28Sept.+24%2C+2023+-+Hammond%29
Dasyonne Brashear
Senior SLU defender Nicole O’Neill running to gain possession of the ball while shielding an opposing UIW player. (Sept. 24, 2023 – Hammond)

The Lady Lions soccer team fought against UIW and rainy weather to secure a 1-0 victory Monday morning. This was the Lady Lions’ first conference win of the season. 

After beginning the game Sunday afternoon and experiencing a 22-hour delay because of bad weather, the Lady Lions picked back up the first half with 2:49 remaining on the clock. 

SLU’s defense successfully protected their goal from the Cardinals. UIW attempted eight shots throughout the game, but none were successful. Olivia Griffin, SLU’s junior goalkeeper, saved both attempts the Cardinals managed to get on frame. 

Senior midfielder Katie Brown was able to score the winning goal in the 78th minute of the game after an assist from Hailie Yoder and Rylee Franklin. Brown’s goal was the first of her Southeastern career since transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2022.

The Lady Lions held their lead for the remainder of the game. Four other Lady Lions produced shots on goal, but were unable to find the back of the net. 

Southeastern was able to obtain more shots on goal in comparison to their foe, 5-2. 

Lady Lion fans are encouraged to return on Friday to support their squad as they face Texas A&M-Commerce at 7 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. This will be the Alumni game, in which former members of SLU soccer will be recognized at half-time, marking the beginning of Family Weekend. 
