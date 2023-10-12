The road to royalty: 2023 Homecoming court Q&A

The Lion’s Roar asked the King and Queen’s Courts members to provide input on their memories at Southeastern.

Madeline Grippi

Senior, Health Systems Management

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the community. I love how many events our campus has to promote the wellbeing of the students. Southeastern truly cares about the students and their success.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I want to be a part of Homecoming Royalty because I have loved my time at Southeastern so much. Looking back at myself as a freshman, I am a completely different person. I have grown so much in my academics and confidence during the past three years and I owe it all to being a Lion. I am so grateful for this opportunity to be on court and represent our wonderful university.”

Kendall Adams

Senior, Early Childhood Education, minor in Television and Multimedia Journalism

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite part about Southeastern is definitely the family and friendship relationships I have built with staff and students. They have helped me navigate my college career in the best way and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I want to be Homecoming Royalty because I love being an example. I am a living testimony that anything is possible. Someone could have the same story as me and can be inspired that they can do anything because it was already done. There are no limits to what God can do.”

Abby Stogner

Senior, Marketing

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the people. The Southeastern community makes everyone feel like family from the start.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I am so honored to have been nominated for court by my Phi Mu sisters. This has been the most amazing experience already. I want to make my Phi Mu sisters and Southeastern community proud and represent to the best of my ability.”

Caroline Neumeyer

Senior, Nursing

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“Southeastern has been an amazing place to me. The campus is large enough to have that college experience but still small enough to get to know everyone and the community. It has allowed me to make great friendships and get a great education.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I love Southeastern and I have had such a great experience both academically and socially here that I want to share those experiences with others and encourage others to also become involved in the Southeastern community.”

Halle Boren

Junior, Nursing

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite part of Southeastern would have to be the Greek Life community. Joining Greek Life was definitely something out of my comfort zone, but it gave me exactly what I was looking for, a community. I am so grateful for Southeastern and all of the ‘tight-knit’ communities it has offered me, not only in Greek life, but in my major. I have met so many amazing people through Southeastern and I will be forever grateful.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I would love to be homecoming royalty because I would love to represent my school, which has given me so much. I am honored to have been selected to be on Southeastern’s 2023 Homecoming Court. It is definitely an experience I will never forget.”

Hallie Kent

Senior, Health Sciences

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the family aspect and environment. Over the years, Southeastern has provided me with growth opportunities in countless ways. The faculty and staff genuinely value the success of the students and every second here has not only prepared me for my future career, but also given me the best support system and life skills.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“Being able to be on the homecoming court is such an honor to represent the university and organizations that have given me so much. I am so grateful for this opportunity.”

Sarah Pennington

Senior, Management

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the staff. At the College of Business, I have built relationships with my professors that last. If I need any extra help, advice on my future or someone to share my achievements with, they are always there.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“The reason I want to be Homecoming Royalty is to inspire someone who may underestimate themselves because I was that person. College is crazy to navigate, let alone the fear of joining an organization. If I can inspire anyone to join an organization through Homecoming Royalty, I would consider that a win.”

Anthony Garner

Sophomore, Criminal Justice, minor in Dance

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite part is being with friends and having the chance to be in a diverse population. The reason being is because I can learn about different cultures and why people do things differently compared to me. I like the atmosphere.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I want to be Homecoming Royalty to show people that you can do anything you put your mind to. ‘Never let fear take away your moments in life’ is what I tell myself. I figure that it is important to be sociable, get to know people for who they are and not judge based on what you see or hear. Just be you.”

Kyle Hidalgo

Sophomore, Political Science

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is the community that the campus has cultivated. It’s big enough to give you that college experience, but small enough that you can make it your own.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I wanted to be Homecoming Royalty for the incredible experience and to showcase my passion for Southeastern.”

Peyton Kennedy

Senior, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, concentration in Economics, minor in Math

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite part about Southeastern is the access to faculty because of their willingness to further your understanding of the material.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I want to be Homecoming Royalty to both represent my fellow students and to honor my mother, who was the 1987 Homecoming Queen.”

Zachary Poche

Senior History

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern is the welcoming atmosphere that it provides for all of its students.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I wanted to do Homecoming Royalty again my final semester because it is a great experience for involved student leaders to participate in. I want to finish my final semester at Southeastern with good memories and fun experiences.”

JD McKinney

Senior, Kinesiology, Health Promotion

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite part about Southeastern is that it is a home away from home. Being a native of Ponchatoula, I’ve been in this area my entire life and Southeastern has blessed me beyond measure.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I want to be Homecoming King because I want to represent and glorify Christ in a unique way. I want to speak to the student body on the perishable crown I would receive, but the imperishable crown I already have is my salvation.”

Lucien Nasset

Senior, Psychology

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“My favorite thing about Southeastern would be not only the sense of community I have found with my peers, but also the bonds I have been able to form with my professors.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I want to be Homecoming Royalty not only because it sounded fun, but because I wanted representation on the court as a nonbinary, mobility aid using student. To show that Southeastern is a school for all.”

Demille Davis

Senior, Music Education

TLR: What is your favorite part about Southeastern and why?

“If I had to pick a favorite part of Southeastern, it would have to be the people who walk the campus every day. These people are hard workers, caring, loving, kind, passionate and always willing to lend a hand to those in need.”

TLR: Why do you want to be Homecoming Royalty?

“I’m running for Homecoming Royalty because I want to be a representative for Southeastern and everything that the university stands for; for helping others achieve their goals and helping students find who they are and their best selves. I bleed green and gold and want nothing more than to help others throughout my lifetime, and it starts here on my campus.”