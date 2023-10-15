The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

2023 Homecoming King and Queen revealed

Haley Dupre, Photography EditorOctober 14, 2023
At+halftime+of+the+Homecoming+football+game+against+Lamar+University%2C+++senior+kinesiology+health+major+JD+McKinney+%28left%29+and+senior+health+systems+management+major+Madeline+Grippi+%28right%29+were+named+Southeastern+2023+Homecoming+King+and+Queen.
Haley Dupre
At halftime of the Homecoming football game against Lamar University, senior kinesiology health major JD McKinney (left) and senior health systems management major Madeline Grippi (right) were named Southeastern 2023 Homecoming King and Queen.

As homecoming week draws to an end with the Lions’ loss to Lamar University, Southeastern has unveiled its new homecoming royalty. 

Madeline Grippi, a senior health systems management major, was crowned Homecoming Queen and JD McKinney, a senior kinesiology health with a minor in health promotion, was crowned Homecoming King. 

Grippi said she was so grateful and shocked and had no idea she would be the one walking away with the crown.

“I love this school so much and I’m so thankful to be a representation of it now and to be able to spend more time here after I graduate in the spring,” she said. 

Southeastern’s new Homecoming King also shared his feelings towards his newfound royalty.

“Feels great. It’s so awesome to be able to represent the university in such a way,” McKinney said. “I thank my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”

As the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen, KeRon Jackson and Jayla Ruffin, bid farewell to their reign, they gracefully handed over their titles to their successors following a year of dedicated service.

Haley Dupre' is a sports communication major from Donaldsonville, La.
