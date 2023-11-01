The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

Rising above the net: Kailin Newsome, the outside hitter

Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter November 1, 2023
Kailin+Newsome%2C+senior+general+studies+major%2C+dominates+the+volleyball+court+in+the+2023+season+at+Southeastern+Louisiana+University.
Bogi Csordas
Kailin Newsome, senior general studies major, dominates the volleyball court in the 2023 season at Southeastern Louisiana University.

The Pride Roofing University Center goes silent as the server tosses the ball up in the air. The heads in the audience move rapidly from left to right as the six players move in perfect harmony on the court. Students scream from the top of their lungs after some mind-blowing saves. Some tense seconds pass. The Lady Lions set up the ball perfectly for each other and the outside hitter, Kailin Newsome, jumps up to the sky and kills the ball, winning the point, set and match. 

Newsome joined the volleyball team at Southeastern in the spring of 2020. The Houston, Texas native student-athlete’s biggest dream was to play college volleyball and now she aims for more.

Being the daughter of a former basketball player and cheerleader, Newsome and her sister Jaden grew up in athletics. She was three years old when she started playing volleyball and fell in love with the sport immediately.

“My sister started playing volleyball and I have always been ranked behind her,”  Newsome recalled, adding, “I have always played the same position. I think I like getting points and ending plays.”

Newsome said she chose Southeastern since it was one of the few institutions that offered indoor and beach volleyball at the same time.

After her first year as a Lady Lion, Newsome decided to challenge herself, so she transferred to Wichita State University. However, Newsome did not have the greatest experience in Kansas, so she entered the transfer portal again at the end of her sophomore year. 

Jeremy White, the head coach of the Southeastern Volleyball team since 2019, reached out to her once more and welcomed her back with open arms. This ended up being one of the greatest second chances Newsome could have gotten.

“She matured a lot in that one year. I always liked how competitive she was. She always finds ways to score,” he said. 

Coach White explained they follow an Olympic style in their games. He also added that having two, six-rotation, high-scoring outsides is a huge advantage in college volleyball. 

“We always had visions of having her and Cicily [Hidalgo] on the court together. As she came back, knowing what she was capable of doing and that she would fit with the other people on the team, we knew that was the exact choice we wanted,” White said.

In 2022, the Lady Lions won the Southland Conference (SLC) Championship at home over Houston Christian and in the 2023 season, they beat LSU on the road in three straight sets. SLU was the underdog in both games and their victories garnered them a huge reputation. 

“It is growing so much, especially since last year,” Newsome said, reflecting on the atmosphere of the games. “We are getting better every year so that’s awesome. We are not going down; we are getting better and that is very exciting,” she added.

Throughout her career, Newsome has been nominated nine times as the SLC Player of the Week. She was also the 2020-21 SLC Freshman of the Year, 2020-21 LSWA Freshman of the Year and LSWA Player of the Year for 2022. Newsome also earned First Team nominations in the SLC All-Conference squads twice in the 2020-2021 and 2022 seasons.

Newsome said these accomplishments were the result of her hard work. These nominations reflect the long hours of practice, countless wins and boundless determination toward her goals.   

“I think it’s rewarding. My hard work is actually paying off,” she said.

As a senior in the 2023 season, Newsome became the joint team captain with Ansley Tullis, libero/defensive specialist. Their duties on the team include being role models on and off the court and taking freshmen under their wings.

Tullis said hunger for success is their main motivation for the season. She considered confidence to be the main trait of a leader, as well as being able to support each other under any circumstances.

“Kailin is a winner, and she plays above her skill set when we play better teams. She never shies away from opportunities to be great. She’s not afraid of anything,” Tullis said. 

Despite the fact that Newsome is a general studies major concentrating in sports management, SLU’s No. 6 is planning to pursue her volleyball career and go professional after winning the SLC Championship title once more in the 2023 season.

Newsome also added she would be happy to play for a bigger institution, such as an SEC school, in the future to get the full American college athlete experience.

“It is something I have always been doing. This is my hobby. This is my life. This is all I really do. Being able to perform the way that we do is just so rewarding,” said Newsome with a smile on her face.
About the Contributor
Bogi Csordas, Staff Reporter
