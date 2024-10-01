Southeastern Rugby falls to LSU in hard-fought battle

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern Rugby fell 41-10 against LSU in a match that tested their mettle.

Even in defeat, the Lions displayed resilience and determination, qualities that contribute to their reputation as a competitive team in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference (SCRC).

Junior Michael Kennedy was the standout for the Lions, crossing the try line twice. “I had to make a man miss, and then I had to finish it…break some tackles and you have to make a hit,” Kennedy said.

Despite falling short in the second half, the Lions displayed hard-nosed defense until the whistle. With two remaining fixtures, Head Coach Mark Dixon remains confident, stating, “We’re the same team that made it to the quarterfinals last year. Today showed us where we are and where we need to be.”

Dixon said he wants his team to be better, both for this season and to maintain the club’s successful history.

“There’s a long history here. We’re trying to keep the tradition alive and do the right thing by the culture of the club,” Dixon said.

Sitting at 1-1 in the SCRC, the Lions look to regroup and prepare for their next face-off, home against Tulane on Saturday, Oct. 12. Lions fans are encouraged to attend and support the Green and Gold squad against the Green Wave.

SLU Rugby is always recruiting—ready to welcome new players into their family. For more information on Southeastern Rugby, visit their Instagram, Facebook or the SCRC page.