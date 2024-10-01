The Official Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
The Lion's Roar
Southeastern Rugby falls to LSU in hard-fought battle

Joey Brezinsky, Staff ReporterOctober 1, 2024
Joey Brezinsky
The SLU Rugby club hoisted their teammate into the sky, helping him reach for the ball against LSU.
Southeastern Rugby fell 41-10 against LSU in a match that tested their mettle. 

Even in defeat, the Lions displayed resilience and determination, qualities that contribute to their reputation as a competitive team in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference (SCRC).

Junior Michael Kennedy was the standout for the Lions, crossing the try line twice. “I had to make a man miss, and then I had to finish it…break some tackles and you have to make a hit,” Kennedy said. 

Despite falling short in the second half, the Lions displayed hard-nosed defense until the whistle. With two remaining fixtures, Head Coach Mark Dixon remains confident, stating, “We’re the same team that made it to the quarterfinals last year. Today showed us where we are and where we need to be.”

Dixon said he wants his team to be better, both for this season and to maintain the club’s successful history

“There’s a long history here. We’re trying to keep the tradition alive and do the right thing by the culture of the club,”  Dixon said.

Sitting at 1-1 in the SCRC, the Lions look to regroup and prepare for their next face-off, home against Tulane on Saturday, Oct. 12. Lions fans are encouraged to attend and support the Green and Gold squad against the Green Wave.

SLU Rugby is always recruiting—ready to welcome new players into their family. For more information on Southeastern Rugby, visit their Instagram, Facebook or the SCRC page.

About the Contributor
Joey Brezinsky
Joey Brezinsky, Staff Reporter
Joseph Brezinsky is a communication major from Luling, where he discovered his love for all things sports related. Whether it’s whitewater rafting, a round of golf, or cheering on the Saints in the Dome, Joey thrives on activity and social events. But, when he’s not putting bat to ball, he enjoys putting pen to paper. With a focus in sports media, Joey unites his love of sports and fitness with a passion for creative writing. He joined The Lion’s Roar in the Fall of ‘24. After graduating in the Spring of ‘25, he hopes to embark on a career in broadcast journalism.
