REVIEW: “Gen V” solidifies itself as a top-end spin off show

The hit show on Amazon Prime, “The Boys,” released its spin-off show “Gen V” on Sept. 29, 2023, ahead of their fourth season. Since its release, “Gen V” has taken many fans by storm, including myself.

The show follows Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), Jordan Li (Derek Luh and London Thor) and Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) as they navigate the trials and tribulations of being students at Godolkin University.

At the heart of the show’s allure is Sinclar’s exceptional acting talent. She has the ability to engage and enthrall audience members with compelling performances week after week.

Sinclair sells you the trauma Marie has endured throughout the show. When Marie was just 12 years old, she accidentally killed her parents using her blood-based powers after she got her first period.

When Marie’s sister walked in to find the bloody mess, she immediately disowned her and wanted nothing to do with her. Marie spent the next couple of years trying to become a superhero at GodU and to prove to her sister that she was a changed person, but to no avail.

Everywhere Marie went, death and misery always seemed to follow. Sinclair sells you on her pain and suffering, making you care for the character. Marie is easy to root for because her powers are out of her control. She was a scared little girl and when she needed to be loved the most, she was pushed away and cast aside.

Amidst the phenomenal acting performances, each character’s power set is an allegory for genuine struggles. With Marie, she has to cut herself to use her blood-based powers. While watching the show, you quickly realize she cuts herself to relieve stress. Cutting is absolutely a real struggle people have and it directly ties into suicidal thoughts and self-harm tendencies.

With Emma, she has shrinking powers; however, she has to vomit every time she wants to shrink. The deliberate use of the words “I want to get small” after every time Emma shrinks hits the nail home.

Jordan can switch between male or female, but their dad prefers that they remain male. Their ongoing struggle with their father’s preference for a specific gender presentation mirrors the real-world challenges faced by transgender individuals daily. This exploration serves as a poignant reminder of the societal pressures and familial conflicts experienced by those navigating issues of gender identity.

While the correlation between internal struggles and superpowers might be obvious, the show adeptly navigates this thematic terrain, offering a nuanced story beyond the apparent connections. It delves deep into the psychological and emotional toll these abilities exact on the characters, enriching the narrative with layers of complexity.

The show’s brilliance lies in intertwining the characters’ extraordinary abilities with their internal battles. “Gen V” crafts a narrative that resonates emotionally, psychologically and socially. It elevates the superhero genre beyond mere spectacle, offering a thought-provoking exploration of the complexities that define us all.

Through these characters and their struggles, the show prompts a deeper consideration of what it means to be human, adding depth and resonance to the superhero narrative landscape.

As the marketing for “The Boys” season four took off with its recently dropped trailer, please spend some time and watch “Gen V.” It is one of the better spin-off shows out right now and it only adds to a well-written universe.