OPINION | Page down, books are better than movies

Once upon a time, in a land not so far away, there lived a debate between books and movies: which is better?

I’m here to settle the debate.

Books are better than movies and always will be. Let me explain why.

Books combine an author’s writing skills and a reader’s willingness to read. Put together, they create beautiful narratives that can provoke emotions, change life perspectives and expand one’s imagination beyond this realm.

Writing is a form of communication that has been used throughout time in various ways: hieroglyphics, alphabets, letters, notes and other forms. Books are simply the modern version of all these methods combined.

A foundational pillar of childhood is learning how to read.

Throughout high school, students are given books that are often described as coming of age novels. These novels show the main character going through life and experiencing some kind of change.

For some students, these books and characters can be pivotal in their lives.

I can still remember books I read in high school that I believe will forever impact my life. To name a few: “A Separate Peace” by John Knowles, “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer and “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson.

Additionally, I love books that allow me to live life through different characters.

A good book has a special way of transporting the reader into it. That’s the best part of reading.

To be able to feel the character’s emotions or feel like you are in the essence of a book is truly magical.

The best, and possibly saddest moments, are when you get attached to a character and the book comes to an end. But, by then you know that you’ve experienced what it’s like to experience a truly good novel.

In order to have a love for movies, you must have a respect for books.

Arguably, some of the best movies have come from books.

Even some of 2023’s movie sensations have come from books. “The Color Purple” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” are just two examples.

Even the great Marvel franchise was written before it was adapted to film.

Movies invoke the director’s imagination but viewers are removed from the story. They are bystanders- watching as the story unfolds.

Readers have the opportunity to physically interact with books by turning the pages. They have the creative freedom to imagine the physical appearance of a character or the privilege to know that character’s private thoughts.

Books refrain from constraining the reader. They give the reader a freedom that movies do not.

If you aren’t a book lover, chances are you just haven’t found the right book. There is reading material for everyone.

There are other methods besides physical books. Audio books and Kindles are also a great way to enjoy a good novel.

There is as much diversity in the book world as there is in the movie world. Books can be filled with love, action, crime, suspense, superheroes, cooking, life lessons, true stories and much more.

Everyone has their preference, but if you haven’t sat next to a window with a drink, in comfortable clothes and sunlight shining on you as you turn the pages of a great book, I suggest you try it. You might find it more fulfilling than simply watching a movie.