Need help with a class? Check out Tinsley Learning Center

Tamea Madison Tutors at the Tinsley Learning Center work on their classwork in between sessions. Tutors at the TLC are there to help students who are in need of assistance with their classes.

For students needing extra help with their courses, the Tinsley Learning Center, or TLC, is a great resource near Friendship Circle. The TLC is located in Tinsley Hall Room 202.

The Tinsley Learning Center is an organization geared towards helping students succeed in college courses. They provide academic resources for Southeastern students to utilize.

TLC’s main resource is its tutors. TLC employs students with 30 credit hours or more, a minimum 3.0 GPA and an A or B in the course for which they intend to tutor. Tutors work with other students who need assistance in various courses.

Elijah Phifer, a junior computer science major, is one of the tutors at TLC.

“I like helping people out. I don’t think people deserve to feel like they have nobody to help them out with their studies. Sometimes, you feel kind of lost and you don’t want to ask your professors, so it’s great to have a peer that’s kind of on your same level to help you out,” Phifer said.

To sign up for a tutoring session, visit the Tinsley Learning Center website, which is also available via Canvas and the Southeastern website. Scroll down to the link for Accudemia, and follow the steps listed to schedule an in-person tutoring appointment.

For those unable to attend tutoring sessions in person, NetTutor is available twenty-four hours a day and seven days a week. NetTutor can be found on the TLC website under academic support.

The Tinsley Learning Center also offers group tutoring. Schedules can be found on the website by navigating to academic support and then supplemental instruction (SI).

Peer-assisted study sessions, PASS, are group tutoring sessions focused on helping students learn various active learning techniques for specific lecture classes.

Assistant Director Marie Bernard said, “Reading over your notes is the most ineffective method of studying. It is considered passive and it doesn’t get into your brain. It doesn’t transfer from short-term to long-term memory, and what we’re here trying to do is to get students to do things that’s going to be more active.”

In addition to their regular services, TLC offers various workshops in the fall to help students with note-taking methods and other helpful techniques for college success.

Kasey Williams, sophomore nursing major and tutor, said, “I love the people who work here and the people I help. I really enjoy the community that we have here and the way that we can motivate each other to keep moving forward when we make mistakes. People walk in here not knowing anything, then by the time they’ve left they’ve learned so much. It’s a wonderful environment.”

For more information about the Tinsley Learning Center, contact them via email or follow them on Instagram.