Lady Lions muzzle Huskies for third-straight SLC series win

Southeastern softball (24-7, 7-2 SLC) defeated Houston Christian University (14-13, 1-5 SLC) on Saturday afternoon at North Oak Park 4-0 behind senior pitcher Ellie Dubois’ superb outing.

The Lady Lions’ shutout victory gave them a series win over the Huskies after the two Southland foes split Friday’s doubleheader.

SLU dispatched HCU 9-1 in five innings in game one via the run rule, but were bested 3-2 in the nightcap despite a furious late rally in the bottom of the seventh, coming up just short.

Dubois tossed 6.0 innings in the series rubber match, surrendering zero runs on six hits while recording seven strikeouts.

The senior from Shreveport has enjoyed her most fruitful season donning the Green and Gold to date.

Since moving into a permanent starting role this year, DuBois has already pitched 21 more innings than she did a year ago (58.0 IP) and boasts a 1.57 ERA, well over two points better than her previous career best of 3.89 during 2023.

“Just staying relaxed and playing with my catcher,” DuBois said on the key to her performance. “I know my teammates have my back and we’ve done a great job of playing for each other as a family,” DuBois concluded.

Reigning Southland Conference Player of the Year Bailey Krolczyk continued her torrid start to 2024 with a pair of hits, including a single and an RBI double.

The senior catcher drove in an additional run on a sacrifice fly. Krolczyk is currently batting a scorching .424 and leads the Lady Lions in extra-base hits with 16 (nine doubles, four triples and three home runs), accompanied by a team-high .729 slugging percentage.

The Corpus Christi native has tallied 24 RBIs to go along with an astounding 1.187 OPS.

Krolczyk started things off for SLU in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday when she smacked a double off the base of the wall in right field, scoring freshman Chloe Magee from second and advancing sophomore Maria Detillier to third.

Shortly after, junior second baseman Maddie Watson produced Southeastern’s second run of the inning with an RBI groundout to second; Detillier trotted home to give the Lady Lions a 2-0 lead through the opening inning of play.

“The two runs at the beginning of the game were huge. I was very pleased with the timely hitting and our bunt game today; moving runners over and creating windows for our offense,” Coach Rick Fremin said about his team’s fast start.

SLU maintained its two-run lead for the next couple of innings before adding a third run in the fourth to make the score 3-0.

The Green and Gold caught a bit of a break as HCU shortstop Haylie Savage released an errant throw to first in an attempt to retire the speedy Cam Goodman.

Senior designated player Audrey Greely took full advantage and quickly rounded third before heading home. Greely led the inning off with an infield single and advanced to second following sophomore Colleen Kullivan’s sacrifice bunt.

In the fifth inning, Southeastern added another insurance run through none other than Krolczyk, who hit a sac fly deep to right field; Detillier easily scored after tagging up from third base for her second run of the afternoon and SLU’s fourth.

From there on out, it was smooth sailing, and the Lady Lions cruised to a 4-0 win, claiming their third straight SLC series to start conference play.

Senior pitcher and game one starter Cera Blanchard relieved DuBois of her duties in the seventh, closing the door on the Huskies for good.

Blanchard only needed to face three HCU batters to record three outs, all in the form of ground outs, effectively ending any late rally from the opposition.

DuBois (W, 8-3) was credited with the win, her eighth of the season.

SLU will get a break from Southland action with a trip westward on the agenda.

The Lady Lions travel to California for a three-game series vs. Pacific (10-22), starting on Wednesday, March 27 and concluding on Thursday, March 28.

Wednesday’s slate will feature a doubleheader, with game times scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (central time) between the Lady Lions and the Tigers.

Thursday’s series finale will start at 6 p.m.

Southeastern will conclude their stay in “The Golden State” with a doubleheader against Santa Clara (18-12) on Friday, March 29.

The Lady Lions and Broncos will square off at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

