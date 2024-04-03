Spotting individuality and style on campus

Personal style is one of the primary forms of self-expression on college campuses, and Southeastern is no different. With fashion influences from various cultures, celebrities and the media, we can see the apparent diversity within students’ campus styles this spring.

The way students dress shows just a small portion of their individuality, which is an important aspect of the collective college experience. Walking around campus, styles from all across the spectrum are on display.

“I’m in the theater costume design class, and a lot of the students there dress amazing,” said freshman art major Amanda St. Germain, who was dressed in dark-wash jeans and tank top combo with a black tie loosely draped around her neck. “I get a lot of my inspiration from runway models; there’s one influencer I also really like online who goes by the name ‘Wisdom,’” St. Germain said.

Social media and celebrity influencers have paved the way for high fashion to be consumed as a part of our daily media and is demonstrated within Southeastern’s campus. The return of trendy low-rise jeans and grunge-emo looks can be attributed to this.

Where students are from and where they spend their free time plays a significant role in what they choose to wear on campus. Depending on whether they have to work, go to an event or simply want to sport their hometowns with pride, every outfit is unique.

Sophomore art major Rayan Reese said, “All of my styles are based on how I feel these past days. Just literally love yourself every day.”

Students at Southeastern seem to be leaning toward wearing what feels authentic to their personal taste, as opposed to what is popular with the general public. This movement of celebrating differences has influences from people on TikTok to peers on campus who are all on a journey through fashion in order to find their stylistic niche.

This speaks to many college students on Southeastern’s campus due to the rise in the trendiness of athleisure, this can be attributed to the importance of feeling comfortable while being a college student and staying fashion-forward at the same time. It is so important to find clothing that not only fits your sense of style, but enhances your learning experience.

In contrast, there are other students who prefer to dress up for their classes and show up in their finest outfits. Self-expression can come in many shapes and sizes. Dressing up professionally for classes may seem like a chore for some but for others, it can be something that they take great pride in.

English graduate student Jeff Moran exemplifies this fashion ideology. Moran, wearing a pressed white t-shirt, khaki pants and polished tan shoes, said, “I’m mostly a business casual type deal, like a nice button-up, usually with a jacket on, slacks and dress shoes.” He said he believes that the way you dress and the way you perform directly correlate.

Southeastern grants students the space to express themselves freely and showcase their personalities through clothing and personal style. Through celebrating student’s differences, Southeastern enhances the college experience by allowing students to learn in a way they feel most comfortable.

Whether you identify with St. Germain, Reese, Moran or none of their senses of style, your individuality is celebrated on campus. Dress how you feel best and take inspiration from the community around you.