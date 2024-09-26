Lady Lions extend winning streak to eight, including sweep of ULL

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Lady Lions extended their winning streak to six (at the time) by winning 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-22) against ULL at the University Center on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Despite the final score line, the game was far from one-sided. Each set was a constant battle, showcasing the Lady Lion’s resilience and ability to make clutch plays down the stretch.

During the first set, the Lady Lions started on the back foot when ULL sprinted out to a 5-0 lead. Despite the deficit, the Lady Lions did not back down, clawing their way back in front, 12-10. With the gap closed, SLU ended the set on top 25-22 with freshmen middle hitter Kiera Beverly delivering the set-ending kill.

The second and third sets featured Southeastern building leads and closing the deal for 25-20 and 25-22 victories, respectively. With the combination of senior middle hitter Hannah Brewer, senior outside hitter Cicily Hidalgo and redshirt junior libero Lexi Gonzalez, the trio overpowered the ULL defense, securing another win for the Lady Lions.

Head Coach Jeremy White reflected on the game, noting the team’s resilience and perseverance despite starting with some initial struggles.

“We had some players that kind of looked like they were a little out of it, but they worked their way into the match, and that serves maturity in what we need to do to keep getting better, and hopefully repeat as conference champions this year,” White said.

Hidalgo said she’s looking forward to the game against Jacksonville State, acknowledging the struggles SLU had initially and how they need to improve on them.

“I know we have to start strong, stay strong throughout the set and then end strong too. Just focusing on playing an entire set from start to finish, like we can, I think we’ll be really good,” Hidalgo said.

The Lady Lions’ rampage continued at Lafayette on Friday, Sept. 19, where they swept Florida A&M (25-19, 25-22, 25-14) and Jacksonville State (25-14, 25-13, 25-22) to finish the Ragin’ Cajuns Classic unbeaten.

Southeastern is now 8-4 following an eight-game winning streak and will look to continue its impressive play tonight against Lamar at the University Center.

The Lady Lions and Cardinals (8-4) will square off at 6:30 p.m. in both team’s Southland Conference opener.

The contest will be live streamed on ESPN+ while radio listeners can tune in to 90.9 The Lion.

For all things Southeastern volleyball, stay posted to The Lion's Roar.