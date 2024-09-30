OPINION | Pop girls are back and ready to reign

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In recent years, women in pop have made a major resurgence. Yes, women in pop have been around for decades, rivaling their male counterparts. However, we are now seeing an unprecedented wave of popularity for these women and their art that is producing new fandoms, chart-topping bops and more.

Veteran artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and more have cemented their spots in the charts, proving their longevity to listeners. However – the new generation has arrived. Artists including but not limited to Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monêt, Chappell Roan and Tate McRae have been on the rise and have found themselves rivaling the pop powerhouses of the previous generation.

K-pop groups have also been at the forefront of the female-led pop resurgence. Although BTS has forever changed the K-pop world, female groups from the same genre, such as BLACKPINK, have taken over the globe. BLACKPINK’s song “How You Like That” has over 1.6 billion views on YouTube.

Charli XCX, another female pop artist, controlled Summer 2024 with her album, “Brat.” Although XCX is not a new artist, her new music provided the pop landscape with a refreshing sound. XCX used an electro-pop genre and strikingly candid lyrics, which captured the internet’s, but more specifically, TikTok’s, heart. Viral dances, trends and memes of songs on the album have circulated throughout users’ “For You” pages. “Brat” reached new heights of popularity this summer when presidential candidate Kamala Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz integrated the album into their campaign.

Alongside the virality of these female stars, there are accolades to uphold their claims to fame. Female stars swept the 2024 Grammys, taking home the ceremony’s most sought-after awards. Album, Record and Song of the Year were taken by Swift, Cyrus and Eilish. Monét took home the award for Best New Artist.

More recently, the 2024 VMAs took place on Wednesday, Sept. 11, where Taylor Swift won Video and Artist of the Year, Chappell Roan won Best New Artist and Sabrina Carpenter won Song of the Year. The ceremony was hosted by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was notably dressed as pop icon Britney Spears and had performances from Carpenter, Camilla Cabello, Katy Perry and Roan, among others.

This resurgence is fueled by the need for female representation and diversity within the music industry. Among these influential women, we see representation from many different backgrounds and upbringings. For example, Roan, the self-proclaimed “Midwest Princess,” is from Missouri and was raised in a Christian household, She expresses her complications with religion as a queer artist through her on-stage persona. Roan puts on dramatic performances with special effects, extravagant costumes and stunning vocals.

Female pop stars have the unique ability to connect with their audiences on an emotional level. With lyrics that sometimes feel gut-wrenchingly applicative, these artists are able to support their fans in a way that many others cannot. Conversely, these artists have music to play when the mood is up and the listener wants to be uplifted. Either way, the listener will put on their favorite artists to invoke the emotion they wish to feel.

Another major factor in the resurgence of female pop stars is their showmanship. With the state of the world at a seemingly constant unease, people are desperately searching for a form of escapism. Whether it’s intricate dance routines, over-the-top costumes, dynamic sets, props or even pyrotechnics, all of these pop stars have stepped up their stage presence for an all-out concert experience for every attendee.

Because of their groundbreaking abilities to perform live, create a theatrical experience, connect with their listeners emotionally and provide an exciting form of escapism, the women in the pop industry are paving the way for newcomers and setting standards higher for the future. Their reemergence in the music industry signals once again, pop stars are the moment.