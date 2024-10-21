REVIEW | Remi Wolf brings big ideas to her sophomore album

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Remi Wolf combines soul, pop and indie genres to create a unique style that, in my view, is incomparable to any other living musical artist today. Her new album, “Big Ideas,” encapsulates how well Wolf can seamlessly blend multiple genres to make amazing music.

In March, Wolf began teasing snippets from her new album, which was released on Sunday, July 14. For four months, I eagerly waited for the album’s arrival, nervous but hopeful it would be able to top her first album release, “Juno.” Although the unique and catchy sounds of “Juno” are fun, “Big Ideas” proves to be Wolf’s more mature and mainstream album.

I first learned about Wolf through TikTok. In 2020, her song “Photo I.D.” became a viral hit on the app, appearing in over 100,000 posts.

Spotify later reintroduced me to her songs “Hello Hello Hello” and “Monte Carlo” in late 2020. I fell in love with her song “Rufufus” in mid-2021, and was over-the-moon when she began teasing her first album release “Juno.”

“Juno” had an eccentric quality, with songs like “Liquor Store” and “Quiet on Set” setting the tone for an album with catchy yet dark undertones. “Big Ideas” backtracks from the eccentric and darker qualities that “Juno” played upon and instead offers an album with a more mainstream and playful sound.

The first song on the album, “Cinderella,” was released on YouTube in March and, to me, was an exciting showcase of what would eventually come in July. The song opens with a memorable guitar riff and an iconic gym whistle. Remi Wolf’s lyricism has improved tremendously from her previous album, and it shines through in this song in particular.

“Soup,” the next song on the album, is currently Wolf’s second-most popular song on Spotify (“Cinderella” is first). Utilizing synthesizers, Wolf perfectly captures the sound of the 80s with this track. With catchy lyrics, Wolf expresses desires and also fears about her relationship with her significant other.

She sings, “Oh, oh, I don’t wanna live without you/ Oh, oh, I don’t wanna live without-/ I can never do what you wanted, baby/ Now our love just wants to divide us lately,”

Following “Soup” is one of my least favorite tracks of the album: “Motorcycle.” The song depicts a romanticized version of Wolf’s life, and while I do think the lyrics do a good job of presenting this, I’m not a big fan of the song’s pace or rhythm.

The song is slower compared to the other tracks. I also can not get a grasp on its rhythm. The guitar riff feels disjointed and disconnected from the lyrics, neither sounding in sync with the other. This makes the track feel bland and out of place compared to the other tracks.

The album recovers from the slow pace of “Motorcycle” with “Toro,” “Alone in Miami,” and “Cherries and Cream.” Out of these three songs, “Alone in Miami” is my favorite. It presents Wolf’s enjoyment and inner turmoil regarding her life in the fast lane.

“Kangaroo,” “Pitiful” and “Wave” are some of the most energetic songs on the album. “Kangaroo” circles back to the album’s title “Big Ideas” in its lyrics, with Wolf making pleas to her significant other to stay for the idealized life she has planned out for them. “Pitiful” and “Wave” center on Wolf’s less-than-pleasant experiences navigating a relationship.

“Pitiful” centers around a very catchy chorus destined to become an earworm for anyone who listens to the song. “Wave” starts mellow, but progresses to a more classic rock sound, with aggressive guitar chords dominating the chorus.

The final song on the album, “Just the Start” is a barebones track that presents Wolf’s insecurities as a budding artist. The song feels like an intimate introspection, with a single guitar and Wolf’s vocals forming the track.

She sings, “Yeah, I call myself an artist and sometimes I think it’s true / I walk heavy across the water, I debunk myself to blue”

“Soup,” “Cinderella,” “Frog Rock” and “Pitiful” are by far my favorite songs of the album. While “Frog Rock” displays one of the most unique instrumental tracks I’ve ever heard, “Pitiful” wows with its catchy and fast-paced chorus. These songs perfectly encapsulate Wolf’s signature touch that emanates from her album “Juno.”

The album is as much of a celebration as it is Wolf’s introspection into relationships and the insecurities she feels towards her work. One thing I love about her songs is that many of them sound fun and exciting on the surface, but the lyrics can hold a much darker undertone that explores more serious topics like relationships, substance abuse, mental health or success and failure.

I loved “Big Ideas” as much as I did “Juno,” and eagerly await Wolf’s next album release.

To learn more about Wolf or listen to her music, visit her website for tour dates, merchandise and links to her music.