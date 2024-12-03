OPINION | Victoria’s Secret Angels return with better, more diverse show

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The scandalous lingerie brand, Victoria’s Secret, has returned to its famous angels fashion shows after a five-year break. The brand’s first fashion show since Oct. 15, 2019 demonstrated changes to the company’s philosophy.

From 1995–2018, Victoria’s Secret delighted fans with sexy, magnetic shows, where models in the image of “Angels” cat walked alongside the performances of world-famous artists. These shows received millions of views on YouTube, making models world-known superstars.

However, since the early 2010s, the brand has been criticized for toxic, unhealthy beauty standards, demanding more inclusivity and body positivity. Under pressure from public opinion and several scandals, the shows were canceled.

Despite attempts to find alternative approaches, Victoria’s Secret never completely replaced the concept of its shows. Now, five years later, the brand is back on the catwalk.

Industry legends like Kate Moss, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Elsa Hosk and Tyra Banks returned to the show, which was held in New York at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Viewers worldwide watched it live through Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Throughout the years of “Angels,” many girls developed eating disorders and body issues. Unrealistic beauty standards were associated with VS fashion shows before they got canceled five years ago.

Body shaming and dissatisfaction is a very common issue among women, especially teenagers. Since I was young, I have been interested in modeling, fashion shows and the celebrity world. It affected my attitude toward my body, making me doubt how my body looks and develop body dissatisfaction.

When I was watching VS shows back then, all I saw were sickly skinny girls with perfect wasp waists, lean muscles and stunning makeup. It always affected the way I treated the beauty industry; I imagined how I would spend hours in beauty salons as I got older. This led to me becoming obsessed with the idea of needing to look 100% all the time.

Another issue arising from vulgar VS shows is the sexualization and objectification of women. Taisia Bolsova, a sophomore communication student, has been watching VS shows since she was a kid, affecting how she perceives a perfect woman’s body.

“Years ago, I remember watching VS shows and admiring model’s bodies. However, I only saw imperfections whenever I compared my body to them,” Bolsova said.

Victoria’s Secret showed a drastic lack of diversity and inclusivity years ago. However, in recent years, the brand has shifted significantly from a sexualized representation of beauty to a more inclusive celebration of diversity. This change isn’t just a marketing strategy; it is a strong message to the younger generation about beauty.

This year’s runway show captured diverse models wearing lingerie designs that focused on comfort and body positivity rather than traditional sexualization.

“I was so glad when I saw the recent VS show because they changed their role models and I could see beautiful women with realistic bodies, which greatly boosts my confidence,” Bolsova said.

I think Victoria’s Secret still needs to add more diversity to its shows because most of its models still look very similar. However, I see a tremendous shift in VS shows compared to the past. Victoria’s secret marketing strategy is working towards rebranding its angels and setting body positivity as a mindset everyone should have.