Student resources available on campus

Southeastern offers a range of student resources and tools to support success and enhance campus life. From the University Health Center to the LionTraxx, there is something that every student can use to navigate college.

LionTraxx and Routes

The LionTraxx is a free shuttle service included in tuition and regularly makes stops along campus. The Fall 2025 route for the shuttle consists of the following locations in order:

1. University Center Gate 2

2. Student Union

3. TEC/ REC Center

4. University Center Gate 6

5. Textbook Rental

6. Greek Village/The Oaks

Students are asked not to board the shuttle if experiencing coughs, shortness of breath, fever or sore throat. Contact 985-549-5695 with any questions concerning the LionTraxx.

University Health Center/Counseling Center

The University Health Center provides a range of medical services, women’s health, general healthcare, testing for illnesses (COVID, strep and flu), providing prescriptions, B-12 injections and immunizations (each with a $5 fee), as well as treatment for minor injuries and physical exams.

Any Southeastern student is welcome to take advantage of the clinic, even if they are a commuter, since the cost is included in tuition fees. Forms are available to download and print on the SLU website before arriving at your appointment. The UHC is open Monday-Thursday from 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 7:45 a.m.-noon.

The university also offers a free counseling center that specializes in various forms of therapy, including individual counseling, family counseling, telehealth services, couples counseling, psychoeducational groups, support groups, seminars, consultations, workshops and 24/7 call services.

To schedule an appointment with the UCC, head to the Student Union Annex and fill out the new patient intake paperwork. The UCC is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

LionUp Recovery

LionUp Recovery is a program that focuses on the safety and recovery of students struggling with substance abuse and alcoholism. The LionUp Recovery room is now located in Room 2409 on the second floor of the Student Union Annex (above Starbucks).

Much like other programs, the LionUp Recovery is partnered with the University Counseling Center.

Students in the program are required to attend weekly seminars and two recovery meetings per week, as well as participate in events such as the Sober Tailgates during games and the monthly Celebration of Recovery meetings.

University Police/BlueLight Poles

When people think about the UPD, they think of the campus police who are just monitoring campus life. While that is true, they also provide services to us in other forms.

There are BlueLight poles across campus students can use when feeling unsafe, sending police over to help. University Police are available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, including holidays.

The Lion Safe App and the Suicide Hotline are also available for students. In case of an emergency, dial 911 or 985-549-2222, and in case of a non-emergency, dial 985-549-3835.

Although their main mission is to keep students safe, they also put on fun events, such as the inaugural 9/11 Stair Climb, Blue and You outreach programs and RAD (rape aggression defense) classes that anyone is welcome to attend. To better get involved with anything UPD-related, contact the UPD Chief Carmen Bray or email [email protected] for community questions.

Lion Safe App

The Lion Safe app was created to provide SLU students with essential safety tools and resources at their fingertips. The app is free to download on all mobile devices as well.

There are several resources in the app, including a tab for emergency contacts, a mobile BlueLight pole, friend walk, virtual walk home, a safety toolbox, campus maps, emergency plans, support resources, UCC Crisis Line and news snippets.

The mobile BlueLight pole works the same as the physical one, sending an officer to a student’s location when it’s used. UPD can track the user’s location through the app when the mobile BlueLight pole is activated to provide assistance whenever needed.

Similarly, the virtual walk home feature allows UPD to access the user’s location and monitor them until they arrive at their destination.

Campus Dish Online Menu

Many students wonder what is on the menu each day at Mane Dish. To find out more about the menu, students don’t want to walk all the way over to the dining hall just to find out what’s for dinner.

The website called Campus Dish lets students know the daily menu for every section in the mane Dish: The Block, Mangia, The Deli, The 1925 Grill, Coastal, Farmstand, True Balance and The Global Kitchen.

Student Walkway Tunnel

Many students have been inquiring about how to get across the street to North Campus and Greek Village. Well, there is a tunnel that can be utilized instead of trying to sprint across the road when the traffic clears.

Attempting to run across the road can lead to serious injuries and even death when there is a simpler option of using the walkway tunnel. Located by the Pennington Center, the pedestrian tunnel was created by UPD.

Campus police want to remind students they will issue citations for anyone caught trying to cross University Avenue without using the pedestrian tunnel. Crossing the actual avenue as a pedestrian is unlawful because the street has no designated crosswalk.

The REC Center

The REC Center is an area where students can go to work out, play basketball or take indoor walks. Students are encouraged to use the REC Center to exercise and hang out.

The REC Center has fitness equipment, a racquetball court, basketball courts and an indoor track, all of which are free for Southeastern students. Their hours of operation are: from