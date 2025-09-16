Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Student resources available on campus

Baylor Beggs, Staff Reporter September 16, 2025
Baylor Beggs
Southeastern has a bevy of campus resources for students.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Southeastern offers a range of student resources and tools to support success and enhance campus life. From the University Health Center to the LionTraxx, there is something that every student can use to navigate college. 

LionTraxx and Routes

The LionTraxx is a free shuttle service included in tuition and regularly makes stops along campus. The Fall 2025 route for the shuttle consists of the following locations in order: 

  • 1. University Center Gate 2 
  • 2. Student Union 
  • 3. TEC/ REC Center 
  • 4. University Center Gate 6 
  • 5. Textbook Rental 
  • 6. Greek Village/The Oaks 

Students are asked not to board the shuttle if experiencing coughs, shortness of breath, fever or sore throat. Contact 985-549-5695 with any questions concerning the LionTraxx. 

University Health Center/Counseling Center

The University Health Center provides a range of medical services, women’s health, general healthcare, testing for illnesses (COVID, strep and flu), providing prescriptions, B-12 injections and immunizations (each with a $5 fee), as well as treatment for minor injuries and physical exams. 

Any Southeastern student is welcome to take advantage of the clinic, even if they are a commuter, since the cost is included in tuition fees. Forms are available to download and print on the SLU website before arriving at your appointment. The UHC is open Monday-Thursday from 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 7:45 a.m.-noon. 

The university also offers a free counseling center that specializes in various forms of therapy, including individual counseling, family counseling, telehealth services, couples counseling, psychoeducational groups, support groups, seminars, consultations, workshops and 24/7 call services. 

To schedule an appointment with the UCC, head to the Student Union Annex and fill out the new patient intake paperwork. The UCC is open from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

LionUp Recovery

LionUp Recovery is a program that focuses on the safety and recovery of students struggling with substance abuse and alcoholism. The LionUp Recovery room is now located in Room 2409 on the second floor of the Student Union Annex (above Starbucks). 

Much like other programs, the LionUp Recovery is partnered with the University Counseling Center. 

Students in the program are required to attend weekly seminars and two recovery meetings per week, as well as participate in events such as the Sober Tailgates during games and the monthly Celebration of Recovery meetings. 

University Police/BlueLight Poles

When people think about the UPD, they think of the campus police who are just monitoring campus life. While that is true, they also provide services to us in other forms. 

There are BlueLight poles across campus students can use when feeling unsafe, sending police over to help. University Police are available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, including holidays.

The Lion Safe App and the Suicide Hotline are also available for students. In case of an emergency, dial 911 or 985-549-2222, and in case of a non-emergency, dial 985-549-3835. 

Although their main mission is to keep students safe, they also put on fun events, such as the inaugural 9/11 Stair Climb, Blue and You outreach programs and RAD  (rape aggression defense) classes that anyone is welcome to attend. To better get involved with anything UPD-related, contact the UPD Chief Carmen Bray or email [email protected] for community questions.

Lion Safe App

The Lion Safe app was created to provide SLU students with essential safety tools and resources at their fingertips. The app is free to download on all mobile devices as well.

There are several resources in the app, including a tab for emergency contacts, a mobile BlueLight pole, friend walk, virtual walk home, a safety toolbox, campus maps, emergency plans, support resources, UCC Crisis Line and news snippets. 

The mobile BlueLight pole works the same as the physical one, sending an officer to a student’s location when it’s used. UPD can track the user’s location through the app when the mobile BlueLight pole is activated to provide assistance whenever needed.

Similarly, the virtual walk home feature allows UPD to access the user’s location and monitor them until they arrive at their destination.  

Campus Dish Online Menu

Many students wonder what is on the menu each day at Mane Dish. To find out more about the menu, students don’t want to walk all the way over to the dining hall just to find out what’s for dinner. 

The website called Campus Dish lets students know the daily menu for every section in the mane Dish: The Block, Mangia, The Deli, The 1925 Grill, Coastal, Farmstand, True Balance and The Global Kitchen. 

Student Walkway Tunnel

Many students have been inquiring about how to get across the street to North Campus and Greek Village. Well, there is a tunnel that can be utilized instead of trying to sprint across the road when the traffic clears. 

Attempting to run across the road can lead to serious injuries and even death when there is a simpler option of using the walkway tunnel. Located by the Pennington Center, the pedestrian tunnel was created by UPD. 

Campus police want to remind students they will issue citations for anyone caught trying to cross University Avenue without using the pedestrian tunnel. Crossing the actual avenue as a pedestrian is unlawful because the street has no designated crosswalk.

The REC Center

The REC Center is an area where students can go to work out, play basketball or take indoor walks. Students are encouraged to use the REC Center to exercise and hang out. 

The REC Center has fitness equipment, a racquetball court, basketball courts and an indoor track, all of which are free for Southeastern students. Their hours of operation are: from 

  • 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday 
  • 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday 
  • 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday 
  • 3 p.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Baylor Beggs
Baylor Beggs, Staff Reporter
Baylor Beggs is a freshman pursuing a major in sports communication, with hopes to become a sports reporter on ESPN. She is a first-year staff reporter, although she has had experience in this field for a little over two years now. After graduation, Baylor plans to move to Atlanta or any other big city and work for a sports team on her path to working for ESPN. In her free time, she enjoys reading, painting, hanging out with her sorority sisters of Alpha Sigma Tau (AST), watching documentaries to further her learning, and trying new foods. She is so excited to start her first year of college doing what she loves at this team, whether it’s sports reporting or news in general!
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Informational
Two young men are posing for a picture outdoors. The man on the left has curly brown hair and is wearing a dark blue tank top and light-colored shorts. He has his arm around the other man. The man on the right is wearing a light-colored baseball cap backward, sunglasses, a striped polo shirt, and dark shorts. Both men have their hands extended forward, forming a shape with their thumbs and index fingers. To their left is a large, red letter 'E' structure. In the background, there are white tents, yellow portable toilets, trees, and other people in a grassy area, suggesting an outdoor event or gathering.
SLU students take on game day fashion
An advertisement for "BetterCanvas" is displayed on a light pink background. On the left, a dark-themed menu shows customization options for Canvas, including "Dark Mode," "Cards," "Card Colors," "Themes," "Fonts," "GPA Settings," "Report Issue" and "Updates." To the right of the menu is a decorative, scalloped shape containing the text "A Guide to a Cuter, Better Canvas" in a handwritten-style font. Below, the letters "XOXO" are written.
A guide to a cuter, better Canvas
A female soccer player in a hot pink jersey, shorts and socks is kicking a neon yellow soccer ball on a grassy field at night. Her body is angled as she follows through with her kick. In the background, there are stadium bleachers, a few other players, and a dark sky with trees.
SLU Stirrup: Improvement is the goal for soccer, volleyball
A high-angle view of a bustling career fair in a large, indoor space. People are gathered around various booths, some with green and white striped curtains, representing different companies and organizations. The booths are arranged in rows, and attendees are interacting with recruiters. The floor is a light-colored wood, and there are basketball hoops visible in the background.
Prep for Career Expo (and your future) now
V-Day dining tips from expert restaurateur
Dr. Eric Summers, vice president for student affairs, presents freshman health systems management major Aidan Hidalgo with the Outstanding Freshman of the Year award at the 2024 DSA Awards Convocation.
DSA Awards nominations now open
More in On Campus
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener
A young Black woman with long braids stands at a wooden podium with a green and white "S" logo, delivering a speech. She is wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and is looking down at her notes. To her left, another person with short, dark red hair and glasses stands behind a large green plant, observing. The background is a plain wall with a large green plant in the corner. The image is taken from a low angle, slightly to the right of the podium, with the back of someone's head visible in the foreground.
SGA hosts memorial for Jade DiMartino
A graphic showcases Coursera’s partnership with Southeastern Louisiana University, publicizing "Free Google Career Certificates for Students." The graphic lists four categories of certificates with corresponding icons: Business & Management: Google Project Management, Google Business Intelligence, and Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce. Technology & Security: Google Cybersecurity, Google IT Support, and Google IT Automation with Python. Data & Analytics: Google Data Analytics and Google Advanced Data Analytics. AI & Future Skills: Google Prompting Essentials and Google AI Essentials. The bottom of the graphic states, "Gain in-demand skills, earn certificates and boost your career opportunities."
Future-ready skills at your fingertips with new Coursera classes
A graphic talking about Southeastern Louisiana University’s new tech offerings, featuring three central panels on a green monitor screen. The title reads "OKTA, GEMINI OUTLINE SLU'S NEW TECH OFFERINGS." The first panel, on the left, is for Gemini. The text describes Google Gemini as "an alternative to ChatGPT that generates ideas, content and answers to questions. Students can access Google Gemini in the Google Apps list." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Gemini logo. The middle panel is for the AI Literacy Microcredential Program. The text states, "This Program is a free, self-paced credential designed to provide students with foundational knowledge of how to navigate the daily use of AI. This can be found on Canvas." The third panel, on the right, is for Okta. The text describes it as "a new way to access secure university programs. Students can see that their private information and credentials will be more secure. Authorized personnel will be able to access." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Okta logo. The overall background has a circuit board-like design.
Okta, Gemini outline SLU's new tech offerings
Senior midfielder Rylee Frankiln navigates the ball through multiple Jackson State defenders.
Lady Lions fall short in home-opener against Jackson State
A wide-angle, action-oriented photograph of a college football game. The main focus is a player in a yellow and green Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) uniform, who is celebrating with his arm raised and finger pointed upwards. Another player in a similar uniform stands behind him, while other players in both yellow and red uniforms are visible on the field. The stadium stands and a crowd are in the blurry background.
SLU Stirrup: Lions football looks to leap for greater heights
More in Showcase
A black background with a brick wall texture displays the text "CPB experiences loss of federal funding" underlined at the top. Below the text, in the center, is a white "cpb" logo. On either side of the logo, there are white outlines of broadcasting towers, emitting radiating wave symbols.
OPINION | CPB cuts risk putting local stations on mute
Freshman outside hitter Abigail Bailey served the ball across the net to help the Lady Lions win.
Last Week in Sports - August 25-31
A title card with the word "EDDINGTON" in large, bold, red letters is superimposed over a photograph of a mountainous, arid landscape at sunset. The sky is a mix of pink, orange, and blue with scattered clouds. In the foreground, there is a field of scrub brush and small, dark bushes. In the midground, low hills are covered in similar vegetation. A range of larger mountains is visible in the background under the colorful sky.
REVIEW | “Eddington” blasts its way into the neo-western genre
A legal-themed graphic with the words "NEW LAWS" repeated two times against a cream-colored background. The top phrase is in bold, solid gray and the bottom phrase is in thin, outlined letters. The lower part of the image shows a gavel on a wooden table, with people's hands visible in the background, one holding a pen to a document.
New state laws crack down on hazing and distracted driving
A very wide, sprawling oak tree with many large, horizontal branches and a thick trunk is surrounded by a low orange fence. The tree's branches are covered in moss and stretch far out over a grassy lawn. In the foreground, there are two circular patches of dirt. The background shows a brick building and other trees.
New Friendship Grove keeps legacy alive
A poster with the text "Southeastern Theatre 25 - 26 Mainstage Season" in dark blue script and serif fonts on a light cream background. In the top left corner are two small illustrations of tickets, and in the bottom left corner is a larger illustration of an old-fashioned film camera. All illustrations are in the same dark blue as the text.
Curtains up: Lions to take the stage for 2025-2026 season
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$675
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal