SLU students take on game day fashion

Tyra Johnson, Staff Reporter September 16, 2025
Tyra Johnson
Members of Tau Kappa Epsilon enjoy the tailgate during Southeastern’s home opener against Mississippi Valley State. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
September at Southeastern means tailgates, football and game day fashion. What are SLU students wearing this fall? 

Junior Tri Sigma member Arlene Herera said she incorporated trends from TikTok with creative touches of her own into her game day outfit. She wore a baby yellow dress from Altar’d State and tied green and gold ribbons to the side of her cowboy boots.

Herera said SLU’s signature green and gold colors were the source behind her look and when dressing up for game days, she feels put together. Her outfit follows common trends while embodying school spirit. 

Alpha Omicron Pi members Gabby Selders, Jordan Lobell and Emily Pellegrin broke down their game day outfits. Selders wore a white top paired with denim shorts and Pellegrin styled a long white dress with gold accessories; both girls got the majority of their looks from Shein and Amazon. 

Lobell also played with Southeastern colors and wore a baby yellow dress from her mom’s closet paired with trendy cowboy boots from her roommate’s closet. 

Juniors Calvin Delone and Khrestian Bell both came out to game day to support friends in outfits that reflect their personal style. Delone wanted to stay comfortable in the heat while wearing pieces that went out of his comfort zone. 

He wore a Wick jersey with neutral black and whites throughout the outfit. Bell showed his creativity using a bike chain as an accessory and bear slippers from Goat. They both strayed from trends and used their individuality to show up and show out for the home opener.

Other trends circulating game day looks are cowboy boots, football jerseys, denim on denim and polka dot or striped patterns that use SLU-defining colors. Some students played with unique pieces to individualize their outfits while still showing support for their school. 

Some students follow trends and others dress out of their comfort zones, yet everyone can come together and have a good time on game days.

image 3
Tyra Johnson
Junior Tri Sigma member Arlene Herera stands with her friends at the tailgate.
About the Contributor
Tyra Johnson
Tyra Johnson, Staff Reporter
Tyra Johnson is a sophomore pursuing a marketing major and computer science minor. She began working as a staff reporter over the Summer of 2025 and plans to graduate in Spring of 2028. Following graduation, she plans to take her passion to the fashion world and work on the marketing team for a high-end brand. Other than fashion, she enjoys reading, writing and exercising, including outdoor walks and Pilates. She is excited to continue to be a part of an amazing team!
