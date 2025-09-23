Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Student News Media of Southeastern Louisiana University

The Lion's Roar
Categories:

Applications, tech resources available for students

Alan Mitchell, Staff Reporter September 23, 2025
Roselyn Rivas
The Sims Memorial Library houses several floors of books, computers and printers for students to use.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Many students struggle to keep up with tasks and take notes in school. Thankfully, there are online applications that help students complete tasks and strengthen their time management skills.

Notion: Notion is a productivity app where users can write, plan and organize materials. The AI function can be used to ask questions about project updates and tips for setting a productivity task list. Students can use Notion to take class notes or jot down ideas for upcoming assignments.

OneNote: Microsoft OneNote is a free note-taking canvas that provides an unlimited amount of space for typing and writing notes. You can create different notebooks for each subject or add pages to your notebooks for different lecture notes. OneNote enables users to zoom in and out of their notes, creating an expansive space for note-taking.

Brainscape: Brainscape is a flashcard app that comes in handy while studying. Alongside the flashcards, users can rate how much they know about a given question, which could help them better prepare for an exam.

There are also tech resources students can borrow from the library. Items such as Chromebooks and calculators are available at the front desk. The building houses 171 desktop computers that students can access, located on the first and second floors, alongside several printers.

Also on the second floor is the Innovation Hub (iHub), a technology center with camera and podcasting equipment and several rooms for students to access. The iHub is open from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday. 

Circulating Equipment and Technology Coordinator Emma Daunis said that Southeastern students can visit the library to check out the resources they need for their classes. 

“Everything, for the most part, just works like a library. You can borrow things free of charge,” Daunis said.

For more useful tips, be sure to stay tuned to The Lion’s Roar.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Alan Mitchell
Alan Mitchell, Staff Reporter
Alan Mitchell is a freshman communication and multimedia journalism major from Tickfaw. Alan joined the staff as a staff reporter/videographer in the Fall of 2025. He is set to graduate in 2029 and hopes to pursue a career in tech journalism one day.
Roselyn Rivas
Roselyn Rivas, Social Media Editor
Roselyn Rivas is a senior strategic communication major from Gonzales, LA. She joined The Lion’s Roar in Fall 2024 and is excited to be on the team. She also holds the role of social media strategist for the Association of Latin American Students, an organization dedicated to empowering the Latin community. Planning to graduate in 2026, Rosie aspires to have a career as a social media executive for high-end brands such as Apple or Glossier. When she’s not surfing the media and creating graphics, you can find her with her cats, drinking coffee or with family.
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support The Lion's Roar student journalists at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In addition, your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.
No gift is too small.

More to Discover
More in Informational
Two young men are posing for a picture outdoors. The man on the left has curly brown hair and is wearing a dark blue tank top and light-colored shorts. He has his arm around the other man. The man on the right is wearing a light-colored baseball cap backward, sunglasses, a striped polo shirt, and dark shorts. Both men have their hands extended forward, forming a shape with their thumbs and index fingers. To their left is a large, red letter 'E' structure. In the background, there are white tents, yellow portable toilets, trees, and other people in a grassy area, suggesting an outdoor event or gathering.
SLU students take on game day fashion
Generate alt text for this image This image is an infographic titled "SELU Student Resources" in the center, with a circular flow of six numbered student resources around it. Each resource is listed within a colored bubble, following the flow of arrows. The resources are: Lion Traxx and Routes (green bubble) University Health Center/Counseling Center & LionUp Collegiate Recovery (orange bubble) LionSafe App & University Police BlueLight Poles (light green bubble) Campus Dish Online Mane Dish Menu (dark green bubble) Student Walkway Tunnel (orange bubble) The Rec Center (light green bubble) The background is a gradient of green and yellow colors.
Student resources available on campus
An advertisement for "BetterCanvas" is displayed on a light pink background. On the left, a dark-themed menu shows customization options for Canvas, including "Dark Mode," "Cards," "Card Colors," "Themes," "Fonts," "GPA Settings," "Report Issue" and "Updates." To the right of the menu is a decorative, scalloped shape containing the text "A Guide to a Cuter, Better Canvas" in a handwritten-style font. Below, the letters "XOXO" are written.
A guide to a cuter, better Canvas
A female soccer player in a hot pink jersey, shorts and socks is kicking a neon yellow soccer ball on a grassy field at night. Her body is angled as she follows through with her kick. In the background, there are stadium bleachers, a few other players, and a dark sky with trees.
SLU Stirrup: Improvement is the goal for soccer, volleyball
A high-angle view of a bustling career fair in a large, indoor space. People are gathered around various booths, some with green and white striped curtains, representing different companies and organizations. The booths are arranged in rows, and attendees are interacting with recruiters. The floor is a light-colored wood, and there are basketball hoops visible in the background.
Prep for Career Expo (and your future) now
V-Day dining tips from expert restaurateur
More in On Campus
Junior wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux leaps for the acrobatic grab over the Mississippi Valley State defender, falling into the endzone for another Lions touchdown. (Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 – Hammond, La.)
Lions devour Delta Devils, drop 50-burger in home opener
A young Black woman with long braids stands at a wooden podium with a green and white "S" logo, delivering a speech. She is wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and is looking down at her notes. To her left, another person with short, dark red hair and glasses stands behind a large green plant, observing. The background is a plain wall with a large green plant in the corner. The image is taken from a low angle, slightly to the right of the podium, with the back of someone's head visible in the foreground.
SGA hosts memorial for Jade DiMartino
A graphic showcases Coursera’s partnership with Southeastern Louisiana University, publicizing "Free Google Career Certificates for Students." The graphic lists four categories of certificates with corresponding icons: Business & Management: Google Project Management, Google Business Intelligence, and Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce. Technology & Security: Google Cybersecurity, Google IT Support, and Google IT Automation with Python. Data & Analytics: Google Data Analytics and Google Advanced Data Analytics. AI & Future Skills: Google Prompting Essentials and Google AI Essentials. The bottom of the graphic states, "Gain in-demand skills, earn certificates and boost your career opportunities."
Future-ready skills at your fingertips with new Coursera classes
A graphic talking about Southeastern Louisiana University’s new tech offerings, featuring three central panels on a green monitor screen. The title reads "OKTA, GEMINI OUTLINE SLU'S NEW TECH OFFERINGS." The first panel, on the left, is for Gemini. The text describes Google Gemini as "an alternative to ChatGPT that generates ideas, content and answers to questions. Students can access Google Gemini in the Google Apps list." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Gemini logo. The middle panel is for the AI Literacy Microcredential Program. The text states, "This Program is a free, self-paced credential designed to provide students with foundational knowledge of how to navigate the daily use of AI. This can be found on Canvas." The third panel, on the right, is for Okta. The text describes it as "a new way to access secure university programs. Students can see that their private information and credentials will be more secure. Authorized personnel will be able to access." The panel is flanked by an image of a phone displaying the Okta logo. The overall background has a circuit board-like design.
Okta, Gemini outline SLU's new tech offerings
Senior midfielder Rylee Frankiln navigates the ball through multiple Jackson State defenders.
Lady Lions fall short in home-opener against Jackson State
A wide-angle, action-oriented photograph of a college football game. The main focus is a player in a yellow and green Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) uniform, who is celebrating with his arm raised and finger pointed upwards. Another player in a similar uniform stands behind him, while other players in both yellow and red uniforms are visible on the field. The stadium stands and a crowd are in the blurry background.
SLU Stirrup: Lions football looks to leap for greater heights
More in Showcase
This image is an infographic with the bold title "MASSIVE META AI DATA CENTER WILL HURT LOUISIANA" at the top. The background is a dark blue with a circuit board pattern. In the center is a grey outline map of Louisiana with two red location pins indicating specific areas. Around the map, there are four green text boxes with white bullet points: Top Left: THE RACE FOR DATA CENTERS Corporations rushing to build huge, resource-consuming AI Data Centers Their next target: Louisiana Top Right: WHO PROFITS? WHO PAYS? Profits: Entergy ($3B contract), Tech Billionaires Louisiana residents (higher bills, polluted environment) Bottom Left: LOUISIANA'S BURDEN Holly Ridge: Massive data center that consumes 2-5 GW/day. Enough to power 1.6 million homes West Feliciana: 300 MW/day Bottom Right: ENVIRONMENTAL TOLL Pollution in residential waters Residents flushing toilets with buckets
OPINION | Massive Meta AI data center will hurt Louisiana
Deantre Jackson caught the pass from Carson Camp to score a touchdown for the Lions.
SLU shows improvement in loss to LSU
The SLU volleyball team huddle after every point to talk strategy before the next serve.
Last Week in Sports 9/8-9/14
Ella Quinlan got crowded by hugs from her teammates after taking the lead over Southern.
SLU overcomes adversity to defeat Southern on Senior Night
A black background with a brick wall texture displays the text "CPB experiences loss of federal funding" underlined at the top. Below the text, in the center, is a white "cpb" logo. On either side of the logo, there are white outlines of broadcasting towers, emitting radiating wave symbols.
OPINION | CPB cuts risk putting local stations on mute
Freshman outside hitter Abigail Bailey served the ball across the net to help the Lady Lions win.
Last Week in Sports - August 25-31
Donate to The Lion's Roar
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal