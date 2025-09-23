Applications, tech resources available for students

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Many students struggle to keep up with tasks and take notes in school. Thankfully, there are online applications that help students complete tasks and strengthen their time management skills.

Notion: Notion is a productivity app where users can write, plan and organize materials. The AI function can be used to ask questions about project updates and tips for setting a productivity task list. Students can use Notion to take class notes or jot down ideas for upcoming assignments.

OneNote: Microsoft OneNote is a free note-taking canvas that provides an unlimited amount of space for typing and writing notes. You can create different notebooks for each subject or add pages to your notebooks for different lecture notes. OneNote enables users to zoom in and out of their notes, creating an expansive space for note-taking.

Brainscape: Brainscape is a flashcard app that comes in handy while studying. Alongside the flashcards, users can rate how much they know about a given question, which could help them better prepare for an exam.

There are also tech resources students can borrow from the library. Items such as Chromebooks and calculators are available at the front desk. The building houses 171 desktop computers that students can access, located on the first and second floors, alongside several printers.

Also on the second floor is the Innovation Hub (iHub), a technology center with camera and podcasting equipment and several rooms for students to access. The iHub is open from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Circulating Equipment and Technology Coordinator Emma Daunis said that Southeastern students can visit the library to check out the resources they need for their classes.

“Everything, for the most part, just works like a library. You can borrow things free of charge,” Daunis said.

