Students kick off spring semester with silent disco night
To celebrate the beginning of a new semester, Multicultural and International Student Affairs hosted an event filled with music and dancing for students.
MISA collaborated with the Office of Student Engagement, Campus Activity Board and University Housing to host the third annual ‘Silent Disco: The After Party’ in the Student Union Ballroom on Jan. 22 from 8-11 p.m.
Students were given wireless, glow-in-the-dark headsets to correspond with the silent disco theme. With three DJs present at the event, students were able to submit song requests and tune into various stations.
Jordyn Franklin, a freshman English major, shared her thoughts on the lighting displays and music variety.
“The special effects are really good,” said Franklin. “The music is really good, and it’s different stations too. It’s pretty fun, and I hope they do it again sometime.”
The event also provided students with refreshments and glow-in-the-dark accessories to enhance the experience.
Audrey Leblanc, a freshman elementary education major, expressed her favorite part of ‘Silent Disco: The After Party.’
“Me and my friends are all really enjoying it,” shared Leblanc. “I think my favorite part is that we can all be listening to different music but still be having fun together.”
