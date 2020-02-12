Local food bank hosts pancake breakfast to aid the hungry

Volunteers at Our Daily Bread prepare food for their third annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. The organization feeds nearly 8,000 people a month, according to Jeff Day, a member of the leadership board.

Members of Tangipahoa Parish gave back to a local food bank that has been serving the public for nearly 20 years.

Our Daily Bread Food Bank hosted its third annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Feb. 8 at Hand of Hope. For $10, people could buy one ticket to the breakfast and feed 10 people in need. Each meal included homemade pancakes, sausage, bacon and grits.

Karen Pfeifer, co-owner of Middendorfs, attended the fundraiser. She described the importance of supporting Our Daily Bread and giving back to the community.

“We are a small village, and it takes a community to raise a village, and we’re here to help our community,” expressed Pfeifer. “This organization, they work so hard. It’s a great board and a great crew that are non-stop. They need help, so there’s always an opportunity to come in here and volunteer, or come to their pancake breakfast.”

The food bank offers multiple opportunities for people to contribute to the organization.

Jeff Day, member of the leadership board and co-owner of Spoga Fitness Center, described the impact Our Daily Bread has on people.

“John Hair, currently the CEO, has done a great job bringing in new things to help feed the community,” commented Day. “There are up to 8,000 people a month that Our Daily Bread reaches through food. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. -1 p.m., they do a hot food side, so we’re serving now almost 400 people each of those days so almost 800 people a week.”

Matthew Gerardino, a volunteer at the fundraiser, described the journey that led him to help Our Daily Bread multiple days a week.

“I started off volunteering about two years ago, and the main reason is because the food bank was doing so much for the community, and I wanted to just be a good influence on the community,” said Gerardino. “If I knew hundreds of people were already coming through these doors, to me it was a no-brainer that if I want to make an impact to come help out here.”

Our Daily Bread volunteers sort donations, date items, prepare food boxes, cook and serve meals. Find out more information on volunteering at ourdailybreadhammond.org.