Jacksonville shuts out Southeastern 8-0 in series finale

Senior pitcher Justin Simanek gave up six runs in 3.2 innings pitched on Sunday against the Jacksonville Dolphins. SImanek is now 0-2 on the 2020 season.

For the first time in its program history Southeastern faced off against Jacksonville University on the diamond.

On Friday night the Lions outlasted the Dolphins 2-1 with Saturday the Lions beating them 5-4. On Sunday Southeastern went for the series sweep but came up short in an 8-0 blow out.

Head coach Matt Riser explained how an insufficient offense in Sunday’s game led to the loss.

“We had some timely hits in the first two games of the series,” shared Riser. “We ran the offense, threw strikes and played good defense. You go back and look at the six runs we gave up early. There were a lot of free passes. If we can’t fix that then it will be our Achilles heal all season long.”

Jacksonville’s Austin Temple earned the victory pitching six scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk; Riser shared what gameplan they had in store for Temple.

“We knew he would come out and throw some heat,” stated Riser. “We just didn’t execute today. We put ourselves in some situations where we didn’t want to get into. We kept swinging on ball four. So I tip my hat to him. He came out and did his job.”

The Lions will look to improve to 4-3 on Tuesday, Feb. 25 against the University of Louisiana-Monroe.