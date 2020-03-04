Jack Wright brings Neil Diamond tribute to Columbia

“The Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” will take place on March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

In celebration of an award-winning singer-songwriter and actor, the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will showcase “The Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond.”

Taking place on March 6 at 7:30 p.m., the show is a multimedia experience that pays homage to Neil Diamond’s legacy. Jack Wright, an entertainer and musician, has traveled the nation performing Diamond’s most popular songs and will now bring his production to Hammond.

James Winter, artistic director at the Columbia, shared how Wright’s production has taken on a significant role after Diamond’s retirement.

“It is Jack’s first time performing at the Columbia,” said Winter. “Since Neil is now retired, we are looking forward to the video elements that will enhance a live concert event by a performer and his band paying tribute to one of the most successful performers of his time.”

Diamond is known for hits such as ‘America,’ ‘Dear Father’ and ‘Sweet Caroline,’ which are three of 26 orchestrated songs that Wright performs alongside his musical ensemble.

Winter discussed how Diamond’s music resonates with him and explained why he admires the artist.

“Like people from so many generations, I grew up listening to Neil Diamond,” shared Winter. “The guy was writing hit after hit for decades. He’s sold over 100 million records and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

Winter also described Diamond as an artist who is recognized by a wide range of people.

“He’s one of those rare artists that people of all ages love,” expressed Winter. “You are certain to recognize his songs from movies, television and even sporting events.”

As stated on the ‘Jack Wright Show’ website, Wright has emerged not as an impersonator, but as a natural live performer of the best of Neil Diamond’s music.

Through the music and media production, the show encompasses Diamond’s five decades of performances. Stories and song explanations are woven into the show to give audience members a deeper understanding of Diamond’s legacy.

Winter mentioned that although there will not be one-on-one time with Wright, the audience can expect an interactive show.

“Jack will not be doing any kind of meet and greet with the audience, but I’m sure he’ll be asking them to sing along on a song or two,” said Winter.

Tickets for “The Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” range from $36-$45 and can be purchased via phone, at the Columbia Theatre Box Office, or on their website.