Lions late comeback falls short in Alex Box Stadium

Junior pitcher Daniel Dugas was on the mound for the Lions Tuesday night and saw his record fall to 0-3 on the season with a 10.57 ERA.

Southeastern took its talents to Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge on Tuesday to try and take down 20th ranked Louisiana State University.

The Lions came in with a 5-6 record and off of a 5-2 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Southeastern fell behind early giving five runs in the first three innings. The Lions tried to dig themselves out the early hole but could not shake starting pitcher Brandon Kaminer.

Head coach Matt Riser talked about the Lion’s performance and what he saw throughout the game.

“It came down to two-out hits,” shared Riser. “We had some big moments there early in the game and we just tried to catch up. Preston Faulkner hits a ball in the gap there and hits it well right on the screws.”

The Lions scored their first run in the top of the third inning with an RBI single from freshman outfielder Christian Garcia out of Slidell.

The sixth-year head coach shared his thoughts on the team’s energy in the game.

“We had a lot of energy throughout the whole game I think,” explained Riser. “We fought hard and played harder I think, the guys didn’t give up.”

Riser talked about the upcoming matchup against the University of Central Arkansas.

“Rolling into a conference weekend it should be a good outcome for us,” stated Riser.

Daniel Dugas was given the loss and saw his record fall to 0-3 on the season while LSU’s Brandon Kaminer was given the victory for the Tigers.

With the loss, the Lions record fell to 5-7 on the regular season and will hit the road Friday to take on Southland Conference foe the University of Central Arkansas.