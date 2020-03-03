Lady Lions win big on Senior Night

Freshman guard Hailey Giaratano scored four points and three assists in the win over Northwestern State University. Southeastern’s next match up is on the road on March 4 against Central Arkansas University.

The seniors on the women’s basketball team saluted their home court after winning their final home game last Saturday.

The Lady Lions secured a 66-41 win against Northwestern State University on Feb. 29, the final home game of their season. 20 minutes prior to the competition, a celebration took place honoring the team’s five seniors: Celica Sterling, Tyler Morrison, Aminat Jubril, Jyar Francis and Charliee Dugas.

Head coach Ayla Guzzardo described her emotions as she watched her players pull out their final home victory.

“I’m happy for them,” said Guzzardo. “I’m happy they could finish on a win, but it’s bittersweet. When Tyler and Charliee got here, it was my first year also. I’m happy to see where the program is now, compared to how it was, and they have a huge part of that.”

Tyler Morrison, senior point guard, agreed with Guzzardo but looks forward to a future post-graduation.

“In four years, I just felt like it was never gonna end, so knowing that it’s coming to an end is definitely upsetting,” commented Morrison. “I’m gonna miss it, but it’s exciting to see what my next chapter in life will be.”

In their matchup against McNeese, senior guard Charliee Dugas became the 21st member of the program’s 1,000 point club. She described how it felt to finally reach the milestone near the end of her career as a Lady Lion.

“I felt like that was a big accomplishment, something I’ve been looking forward to all season,” described Dugas. “And for me to reach it, it was very exciting.”

Senior guard Celica Sterling described what she will miss the most about playing for Southeastern.

“I’m going to miss everybody,” commented Sterling. “Everything is great. The team’s energy, the chemistry we have, the relationships I have with everybody.”

Aminat Jubril, senior center and Nigeria native, described her emotions after playing her final home game at the university.

“I mean it’s kind of sad, but it was gonna end at some point, so I’m just glad we ended up with a win and the crowd was happy to see us play,” said Jubril.

Jubril gave advice to freshmen on the team.

“Keep playing and stick together,” commented Jubril. “I mean, there are good times and bad times, it’s normal. They need to stick together no matter what.”

Guzzardo thanked the five seniors of the team for the sacrifices they made throughout their careers as Lady Lions.

“They did a lot of things that we didn’t ask for,” said Guzzardo. “Whether it’s playing through injuries, getting extra shots up by themselves late at night, dealing with drama, taking Christmas away from their families and Easter away. They miss a lot of that, so it’s thank you. I appreciate all of it.”

The Lady Lions’ next game will be on the road against Central Arkansas on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m.