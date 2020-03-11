Lions LEAD Retreat to cultivate students’ skills

The university is offering a retreat for all students to come together and learn about leadership development.

The Lions LEAD Retreat is an annual leadership conference designed to equip students with the tools they need to become an effective leader. For those looking to enhance their leadership skills and connect with fellow students, the Lions LEAD Retreat provides an opportunity for personal development.

This year, the Lions LEAD Retreat will be held at Camp Living Waters, a retreat center and summer camp located in Loranger, Louisiana. The program will be held on March 20.

Zachary Rogers, interim coordinator for leadership and service, offered some pointers on how students can get the most from the retreat.

“Students can get the most out of Lions LEAD by attending with an open mind, open heart and willingness to step in another person’s shoes to understand their viewpoint,” said Rogers.

The Southeastern Leadership Ambassadors, a group of volunteers who assist the university and provide diligent service to the community, are hosting the retreat.

Rogers shared SLU Leadership Ambassadors’ goals for the retreat.

“The SLU Leadership Ambassadors’ goals are for students to come from the retreat with a better understanding of themselves, better understanding of what it means to be a leader, how to be successful and how to connect with students all over campus,” said Rogers.

According to the university’s website, the retreat typically offers two track options: beginner leaders and advanced leaders. The beginner leaders option is for students who are fresh to the leadership scene and want to obtain more knowledge. The advanced leaders option is for students who have completed a minimum of 30 credit hours and want to take a deeper dive into leadership.

The theme for this year’s retreat is ‘Out of this World Leadership,’ a reference to outer space. The day will consist of activities including but not limited to: high ropes courses, fun games and activities and leadership conferences.

The aspiring leaders will board a bus to Camp Living Waters on the morning of March 20.