Hall of Fame nominations due

The Athletics Hall of Fame recognizes the contributions and accomplishments of former student-athletes.

With the addition of the 2019 Hall of Fame class, there are now a total of 147 members who have been acknowledged by the university. A few former nominees include Bobby Hill, Robert “Doc” Goodwin, Kari Yost and Monica Smith Harrison.

Hill was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010, after playing football for the university from 1971-1974.

Goodwin entered in 2007 and was elected to the Southeastern Hall of Fame for a career as Southeastern’s head athletic trainer that spanned 31 years.

Yost was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. She was a defender for the Lady Lions soccer team from 2003-06 and helped bring the team to multiple Southland Conference regular season championships.

Former women’s basketball player Monica Smith Harrison was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990. She served as a member of the 1976-77 AIWA National Championship Team. Harrison was also named the AIWA national All-Tournament squad during her senior year.

Kemmler Chapple, assistant athletic director of sports information, mentioned that current student-athletes are not eligible for nomination.

“Nominees are eligible five years after they complete their athletic eligibility,” said Chapple.

To nominate a former student-athlete, nomination forms can be found on the lionsports.net website. Chapple explained where people can submit forms.

“Nomination forms can be mailed to Kemmler Chapple, SLU 10309, Hammond, LA 70402 or e-mailed to [email protected],” explained Chapple.

The deadline to select a nominee is at the end of March, and the Hall of Fame selection meeting will be held in April.