Cheer clinics for Fall 2020 tryouts are underway

Junior Kristine Stubbs cheers on the Lions in a 2019 football game. Cheer clinics will be hosted on March 22 also on April 5 and 22.

The university’s cheerleading team will host cheer clinics through the rest of the semester.

The cheer clinics are geared to help prospective members prepare for tryouts. The clinics include stunting, gameday material and tumbling. The clinics are designed to help those who are coming from a high school or other collegiate level, and prepare them for what is expected at cheerleading tryouts.

Clinics will be held March 22 as well as April 5 and 26 in the University Center at 5 p.m. with check-in at 4:30 p.m. There is a $40 clinic fee for high school participants. Any college student can attend for free with a valid school ID.

Catherine Messenger-Lawrence, head cheerleading coach, explained what is expected from anyone who wants to attend cheer clinics and tryouts.

“We look for a well-rounded athlete,” said Lawrence. “They are evaluated in several elements, with an interview process for each applicant. This is to see if they have the level of experience needed to participate at our level as well as the personality for the jobs of a college cheerleader.”

Lawrence urged participants to attend every clinic before tryouts.

“I encourage all participants who are wanting to try out to attend as many clinics as possible,” said Lawrence. “This gives them the opportunity to network with our current team and coaches and get more input from those who will be trying out alongside you in May.”

Cheerleading tryouts are May 2 and 3 in the Kinesiology gym for any high school seniors who have applied to the university for Fall 2020 as well as current students. On May 2, tryouts are from 3-9 p.m. with check-in at 3 p.m.. On the second day, tryouts are from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. with check-in at 10:30 a.m.

Pierce Ziebarth, a freshman cheerleader, explained what he is anticipating from the clinics.

“I’m expecting to be tested not only strength-wise but mentally also,” said Ziebarth. “I’m expecting my patience to be tested as well. I am expecting some people who need more help than others and that I’m gonna have to stay calm and humble.”

Kamryn Fouts, a sophomore cheerleader, also commented on what she is expecting from the clinics.

“I expect to have fun and make more memories from learning and teaching the participants in the clinic,” shared Fouts.

Lawrence encouraged participants who are looking forward to trying out for the team.

“I would encourage them to be confident in themselves,” said Lawrence. “We are looking for an athlete who would represent Southeastern in everything they do and be proud to be a part of this university.”

It is recommended that a person has experience or training prior to tryouts. It is not required to have been a cheerleader before, but there are certain required skills for the tryout process, which can be found in the tryout packets provided on lionsports.net.