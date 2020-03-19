Edwards confirms 387 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana

According to the Centers for Disease Control,one of the preventive measures for coronavirus is to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Governor John Bel Edwards hosted a press conference on March 19 at 3:30 p.m. after a call with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence along with the rest of the nation’s governors.

Edwards confirmed that there are now 387 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. He also stated there have been eight deaths, most of which are from Orleans parish. No statewide quarantine will be issued at this time.

Edwards urged citizens to follow the guidelines realized by the state government in order to slow the spread of the virus.

“I am imploring every resident in the state of Louisiana to understand that you have a role to play,” said Edwards. “Whether or not you are in the high risk category, any person is capable of contracting and spreading this infection.”