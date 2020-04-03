Coronavirus: Myths vs. Facts
False information for the COVID-19 virus has been circulating social media platforms since the beginning of the pandemic.
Heat, essential oils, garlic, chlorine dioxide and other fake vaccines have been rumored to treat the virus. More concerning and harmful false treatments like drinking bleach and snorting cocaine have also circulated the internet.
While traditional home remedies may alleviate some symptoms when a person is infected, there is currently no proven cure or vaccine for COVID-19.
Scientists have yet to solidify a COVID-19 vaccine for the masses. Volunteers in a recent experiment received their first doses of a vaccine that could show promising results.
Moderna Inc., a biotechnological company in Massachusetts, recently developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. It has shown promising results when tested on animals, and the first of 45 healthy participants in the vaccine’s experimental trials already received their first dose.
The vaccine developed rapidly and will have to undergo three trials before it can be released to the public. In these trials, scientists have to prove that it is not only effective, but that it is also safe before it is released to healthcare facilities.
A barrier that stands in the way of the release of mRNA-1273 is after vaccination passes phase three, mass production of the vaccine may be difficult, since organizations may not have an adequate number of resources. Experts estimate at least a year before everyone has access to the vaccine.
In the meantime, the National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration have been experimenting with antiviral drugs that, according to FDA.gov, may “be helpful in reducing lung inflammation and improving lung function in COVID-19 patients,” which will reduce severity of symptoms.
Other therapies are being evaluated on whether they can lower the severity or length of the virus.
As far as home remedies go, the World Health Organization recommends that people with mild symptoms get rest, stay warm, stay hydrated and use steam to soothe a sore throat.
In addition, the only proven prevention measures include the standard practices of good hygiene. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue,” and “clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily.”
Medical professionals are experimenting with treatments for COVID-19, and the FDA has reminded the public that companies may try to make claims about products “that are not approved – and don’t have data supporting efficacy – in preventing treating or diagnosing COVID-19.”
When searching for accurate information, a person should always make sure they are researching using a reliable source.
In an article called, “Be careful where you get your news about coronavirus” published in Harvard Health Publishing, faculty editor Robert Shmerling listed ways people can ensure their information is reliable.
“Rely on experts who use well-accepted scientific analyses and publish their results in reputable medical journals, have a mission to inform and protect the public, such as the CDC and the WHO, which recently added a myth busters page to its information on the virus, (and) are not promoting or selling a product related to the information provided,” said Shmerling.
Elana Guillory is a Visual Arts major and lives in Ponchatoula. She began working as a reporter for The Lions Roar in the Fall of 2019. Elana has a passion...
I am so Happy to be writing this article in here, i am here to explore blogs forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called HERPES and i lost hope completely because i was rejected even by my closet friends. i searched online to know and inquire about cure for HERPES and i saw Dr EDES testimony online on how he was cured so many persons from Herpes Disease. so i decided to contact the great herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything. i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God! after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via FEDEX or DHL and it got to me after 4 days! i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured! its really like a dream but i’m so happy! that’s the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more people can be saved just like me! and if you need his help,contact his Email: ([email protected]) you can contact him on whatsapp +2348151937428 BLOG https://dredesherbal.webs.com
He also cure the below listed sickness;
(1) HERPES,
(2) DIABETES,
(3) HIV&AIDS,
(4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION,
(5) HEPATITIS B,
(6) IMPOTENCE,
(7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY
(8) DIARRHEA
(9) ASTHMA…
HOW I GOT CURED FROM HIV VIRUS BY GREAT HEALER CALLED DOCTOR IDAHOSA.Good news to everyone, I am here to testify of the great work Dr idahosa did in my life with the help of his herbal traditional medicine. I have been suffering from HIV since 2016 and ever since then I have been looking for solutions on how to cure it. I have being to different hospitals but I discovered none of them was working out for me that I was just wasting money. So I decided to live everything to God, then I was taking my medications to sustain my life and reduce the pains. So on this particular Sunday morning after coming back from service I sat down and began to ask myself questions, then my phone rang behold it was my Brother calling which I answered the call and he started telling me that a friend of his who has been suffering from same HIV VIRUS has just been cured by Dr idahosa the herbal medicine man. Then I was over whelmed, even though I was a little bit confused so he encourage me to also give Dr idahosa a trial and see for myself then I told he to help me get his contact and forward them to me, So immediately he got the contact of Dr idahosa and send them to me, immediately I contacted Dr idahosa and he told me everything I needed to do to enable me get the herbs for my medications and immediately i did that which he instructed me to do without wasting anytime. And here I am today sound and healthy without any symptoms of HIV or any sickness in my body system. And he also told me that there is no sickness on this planet earth that doesn’t have a cure that with the help of natural herbs he can cure any sickness or disease you can ever think off. So if you are suffering from HIV VIRUS or any other sickness or disease and you need a cure you can also contact Dr idahosa with this Email Address at ([email protected]) Website: https://dridahosasolutionc.wixsite.com/dridahosasolutioncen or add him on whatsapp +2348134261542 so you can also receive your healing and share your testimony, God bless you all.
I SAW A COMMENT ON HERPES BLOGS AND I WILL LOVE TO TELL EVERY BODY HOW I WAS CURED!, Hello am Hayden Harriet from USA. Am here to appreciate a man who has cure my sickness and bring back my husband.After Hayden left me for good 2 years all because i was infected with Herpes virus i was in deep pain and so confused because i truly loved him so much because he meant a lot in my life,So i was at a shop one day buying somethings when i was listening to the radio hearing a lady talking about Dr Ahoda on how he has helped her cure her herpes, i was like truly this Dr Ahoda has really been the talk of USA now So which then i got home and had a re think about contacting this herbal doctor and spell caster So then i got his contact when i went to meet them at the radio station,They gave me Dr Ahoda cell number and email id,Then i decided to contact him and i explained to Dr Ahoda how my Husband left me for good 2 years just because i was sick from incurable diseases,He told me not to worry that he would surly bring back Hayden into my life within 14 days and also cure my herpes i was so happy when i had that i was thinking if truly what Dr Ahoda is saying is true So then i said if he was a scam people would not talk good about him in an international radio station here in the USA,What baffled me the most was that before the 14 days completed i already got an email from Hayden begging me,i was like are you sure this email his real,i was doubting then the next thing was a call from Hayden telling me he is in front of my door i rushed to the door i opened it and saw Hayden standing and crying for me to forgive him which i did,i forgive him and he was so happy and promise to be with me forever and so suprisely we went for check up together and i was also cured may the good lord be praise ,This happened due to the help of this great man Dr Ahoda,Please friend Dr Ahoda has brought back happiness into our life in the USA how wish we could give him an award for the great thing he has done for us in the USA.Dr Ahoda is a man to contact for help please don’t fall victim into the hand of scam Dr Ahoda is here to help and am a living testimony to his great work contact him on his private mail [email protected] and also call and whataspp him on +2349039710321
he also cure all this
1.HIV AIDS2.HPV3.ALS4.BED WETTING
It’s been 15, almost 16 years now. I have to keep living. I have two daughters, seven grandchildren now, and two great-grandbabies. I keep living. And I have the faith. I have the faith that they’re going to take my blood and they’re going to come back out and they’re going to say, “There’s no sign of this virus in your blood.” And I’m just going to start bawling like crazy, because it’s going to happen. Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts when I say that to them, but it’s gonna to happen. Something else might wipe me out, but AIDS ain’t gonna to wipe me out. It’s not gonna wipe me out. It’s not gonna do it. I’m not going to let it and God’s not gonna let it.so i reached out for dr,buba herbal remedy which helped in making my dream come through today i am Negative from this Ailment callend Hiv And Aids Contact Dr buba AT:::[email protected]
,..,.,.,
It’s been 15, almost 16 years now. I have to keep living. I have two daughters, seven grandchildren now, and two great-grandbabies. I keep living. And I have the faith. I have the faith that they’re going to take my blood and they’re going to come back out and they’re going to say, “There’s no sign of this virus in your blood.” And I’m just going to start bawling like crazy, because it’s going to happen. Everybody looks at me like I’m nuts when I say that to them, but it’s gonna to happen. Something else might wipe me out, but AIDS ain’t gonna to wipe me out. It’s not gonna wipe me out. It’s not gonna do it. I’m not going to let it and God’s not gonna let it.so i reached out for dr,buba herbal remedy which helped in making my dream come through today i am Negative from this Ailment callend Hiv And Aids Contact Dr buba AT:::[email protected]
,.,.,.,
Am Stephanie Miles from United States I promised God that I would share my testimony on this website. I had all the signs of Herpes Virus but I was not too sure as to which one. I did a lot of online research and scared myself straight for a whole week before going to see the nurse. She took one look at my genital part and first said that it could just be the anatomy of my body, then she said it looked like genital warts and that I MAY have herpes. I was devastated. She gave me some medicine for the herpes and some cream for the warts. I was also tested for every single STD including herpes. I went home and cried searching the web for all sorts of cures for herpes and awaiting my results. I saw a post whereby Dr. Ahoda cured Herpes and other diseases, I copied his contacts out and added him on whats app via +2349039710321.The next day my test result was ready and i confirmed Herpes positive. I told Dr Ahoda about my health problems and he assured me of cure. He prepared his herbal medicine and sent it to me. I took it for 7 days (a weeks). Before the completion of the 7 days in which I completed the dose, the Blisters and Warts that were on my body was cleared. I went back for check-up and I was told I’m free from the virus. Dr Ahoda cures all types of diseases and viruses with the help of his herbal medicine. You can reach Dr Ahoda via his email address on [email protected] or whatsapp him on +2349039710321 for more info.