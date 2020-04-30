Mentors start social media photo contest

Project P.U.L.L., a mentoring program aimed to enhance the educational experience of first-year students of color, has started a photo contest on their Instagram page @ProjectPull.

The photo contest, Project Takeover, was created after the Project P.U.L.L. leadership team decided to help alleviate stress accompanied with the transition to online classes. All students are welcome to participate in the photo contest.

Project P.U.L.L.’s coordinator, Sh-Laya Coleman, commented on why Project Takeover was created.

“The leadership team decided to start Project Takeover because we saw that students were getting discouraged with the online transition,” said Coleman. “Just based off of our virtual meetings with our mentees, it became evident that they missed the social lifestyle of being on a college campus.”

Coleman shared her hope that the contest would help compensate for the shortened in-person semester.

“With Project Takeover, being able to recreate those experiences and moments or even creating new memories could help alleviate that feeling of missing out on the ‘college experience,’” said Coleman.

Throughout the month of April, Project P.U.L.L has posted the photo theme and guidelines for each day. Some photo topics encourage students to post a family photo, old pictures of them on campus or even screenshots of motivational quotes that keep them inspired.

Students can participate by posting a photo corresponding to the given day’s theme and by tagging @sluprojectpull and #ProjectTakeover.

Coleman commented on why it is important for students to stay involved virtually in times such as these.

“Staying involved in these types of activities serves as a reminder that school is still in session and students of all classifications can relate to our new daily struggles,” said Coleman.

The shift to online classes and closure of campus has left many student organizations trying to find ways to stay connected with its members.

Coleman shared how Project P.U.L.L has stayed connected with its mentees while promoting student leadership.

“Although this pandemic has altered our everyday living, we still host our weekly membership meetings virtually,” shared Coleman. “Last week, our mentees were able to put on a presentation via Google Hangouts Meet entitled ‘Relaxing Remotely,’ which has helped shape them to be leaders and learn how to put on a productive meeting.”

Coleman shared a final thought on how students can stay mentally healthy during the quarantine.

“We advise our mentees and mentors to relax,” said Coleman. “Although every day may not be a good day, there is something good in everyday life. We encourage our mentees and mentors to engage with us to not only keep them from being discouraged, but also to show them we are here for them.”