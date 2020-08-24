Transportation Services’ implements safety measures on all shuttles

The Lion Traxx has been operating this semester after taking several precautionary measures. The shuttles will only have two active stops this semester.

Over the summer, Lion Traxx implemented new safety precautions following statewide efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

Capacity on the shuttles has been cut in half, disinfection concludes each shift and passengers undergo symptom checks before boarding, according to Gary Prescott, director of Transportation Services.

“The smaller shuttles are allowed to have 10 passengers at a time while the large shuttle is allowed 20 passengers,” stated Prescott. “This measure was put into place to help with spacing issues and will limit the seating to one person per row. Each passenger is asked to perform a symptoms check before boarding. If they are experiencing any COVID-like symptoms, they are asked not to ride.”

Prescott mentioned that, like the rest of the campus, students are required to wear masks on the shuttles. Plexiglass shields around the driver’s seat have also been installed to provide additional safety.

Lion Traxx routes have also been reworked in accordance with capacity limitations. Prescott elaborated on the changes.

“Due to the passenger restrictions, we were forced to temporarily close one route and seven shuttle stops, leaving only two active stops for this semester,” stated Prescott. “Currently, the only two active stops are located at the University Center Section 2 and at the Student Union on the south side of the library. Because of the reduced capacity, we have also increased the number of shuttles and drivers during our peak hours.”

Continuous disinfection systems will also be placed on the shuttles in the coming weeks, according to the director.

Prescott left a message of gratitude for students.

“Thank you to our riders for being very understanding and patient with us during this time,” said Prescott. “Transportation Services is doing the best we can to provide the highest level of safety for everyone on campus. If you ride the shuttle this semester, please make sure to follow all of the safety protocols in place to help us maintain a safe and clean environment. Also, please take a moment to thank your driver for their awesome job.”