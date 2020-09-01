Glimpses of the first week back on campus

Pictures by Symiah Dorsey and Jordyn Franklin, Staff Reporters|September 1, 2020
Jordyn Franklin/The Lion’s Roar
Face coverings are required while in any campus building as well as while any students are gathered on campus. Students are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to stay home if they are sick.
