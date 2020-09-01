Glimpses of the first week back on campus

Pictures by Symiah Dorsey and Jordyn Franklin, Staff Reporters|September 1, 2020

Face+coverings+are+required+while+in+any+campus+building+as+well+as+while+any+students+are+gathered+on+campus.+Students+are+encouraged+to+self-monitor+for+symptoms+of+COVID-19+and+to+stay+home+if+they+are+sick.++

Jordyn Franklin/The Lion’s Roar

Face coverings are required while in any campus building as well as while any students are gathered on campus. Students are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to stay home if they are sick.

%40%40%4020200820_0082
Gallery|6 Photos
Symiah Dorsey and Jordyn Franklin/The Lion's Roar
 

Advertisement

 