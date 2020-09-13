University+prepares+for+Hurricane+Sally

In anticipation of an upcoming storm, the university announced that effective immediately, the Academic Continuity Plan has switched from “monitor” to “remote” status.

The Academic Continuity Plan explains that under the “remote” phase, faculty will communicate plans to students or direct them to the appropriate section in Moodle and instructions will be available for remote instruction.

This means that all instruction will be delivered remotely on Monday, Sept. 14.

“There will be no on-campus, face-to-face instruction on Monday, Sept. 14,” said Tonya Lowentritt, coordinator for University Marketing and Communications Office. “Each faculty member with Monday classes will communicate details to their students.”

Campus will be open on Monday and employees should report to work.

“Campus does not actually close until Monday at 5 p.m.,” said Lowentritt. “Campus is open to all employees – including students – until 5:00 tomorrow.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, synchronous class meetings will not be held.

“Each faculty member with Tuesday classes will communicate instructions to their students,” said Tonya. “Although assignments may be made, none may be due on Tuesday, and no assessments (quizzes, exams, etc.) may occur on Tuesday.”

The university announcement advises any students living on campus to return home if it is safe for them to do so.

Students should monitor the university website for updates regarding Wednesday operations.