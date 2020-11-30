Hours of operation for Finals Week

Two students study outside of Garrett Hall. Finals week will commence from Monday November 30 to Thursday December 3. Several departments have modified their hours in light of finals week.

The following are the hours of operations for Dining Services, Textbook Rentals, Sims Memorial Library and the Student Technology Center computer lab:

Dining Services:

November 30- December 2

Chick-Fil-A: 10:00 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Union Market: 8 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Ascension Market: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Mane Dish: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

All other locations closed

December 3

Chick-Fil-A: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Union Market: 8 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Ascension Market: 11 a.m- 9 p.m.

Mane Dish: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

All other locations closed

December 4

Chick-Fil-A: 10:00 a.m- 1:00 p.m.

Union Market: 8:00 a.m- 1:00 p.m.

Ascension Market: 8:00 a.m- 1:00 p.m.

Mane Dish: 7:00 a.m- 2:00 p.m.

All other locations are closed.

December 5-6:

Mane Dish: 10:30 a.m- 2:00 p.m and 4:00 p.m- 6:00 p.m.

December 7-18:

Mane Dish (M-F): 10:00 a.m- 2:00 p.m.

Textbook Rental Information:

The deadline for students to return their textbooks without being fined is on Monday, Dec. 7. Students can drop off the books using drive through from Monday, Nov. 30 to Friday, Dec. 11. Walk up returns are also available and will be accommodated through side entrances.

The following are the extended hours of operation for Textbook Rentals:

Monday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 to Dec. 10: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Library Hours during Finals Week:

Saturday, Nov. 28: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29: 2:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m.

Monday-Thursday, Nov. 30-Dec. 3: 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 4, 7:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 5-6, closed.

Student Technology Center:

The Student Technology Center computer lab will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 30 to Friday, Dec. 4.

Pennington Student Activity Center:

The REC Facility Hours are effective Nov.30, 2020 to Jan. 17 2021, and closed Dec. 23-27, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1.

Monday- Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.