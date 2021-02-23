Put a freeze on crushing Cruz’s Cancun trip
Over the past week, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took a family trip to Cancun, Mexico, and has received a lot of hate from the public for doing so during a historic winter storm in his home state.
The Texas senator was caught leaving on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and then the heat from both sides of the political spectrum commenced. Social media backlash came after most of Texas was out of power during the hard freeze.
When asked about the situation, Cruz claimed, “I was just trying to be a good dad.” Cruz later came out and admitted it was a mistake and stated that he has a “big responsibility” in Texas and should have had second thoughts about the situation.
In my eyes, I agree with Cruz in that being there for his home state was a big responsibility, and he should have had second thoughts on the trip, but on the other hand, I don’t have much of a problem with it at all.
Putting emotions and feelings to the side and looking at the facts, Cruz was evacuating the state because of the bad weather and conditions that were on the way, but most people did not see that. People saw that he was leaving Texas citizens for dead and heading on a beach trip. However, as a man, one of your many responsibilities is to provide and protect for your family, and Cruz was also ultimately doing that.
Did it look good on his behalf that he was going to Cancun in particular? No, but whose place is it to judge where someone evacuates to? During Hurricane Katrina, my family and I evacuated to Destin, Fla. — should my family be persecuted for doing the same? No, not at all. My mom and dad were doing the one thing that every parent should do: protecting their family. I would have done the same thing if I was in Cruz’s situation.
Although I do not oppose Cruz’s decision, I see why the people of Texas were upset with their senator. He should not have left the state during the historic winter storm. On the other hand, if he would have stayed in Texas, what could he have done to stop the storm or make things better?
In my eyes, it is the same fashion as a hurricane: you know bad weather is coming, so leave to a safer area. Cruz ultimately flew back to Texas the following day on Thursday where he apologized. Everyone makes mistakes, so why crucify Cruz for this mistake when he came back and fixed things?
At the end of the day it did not look particularly well on Cruz to skip town while his state was suffering, but he was doing as every father should do: protecting his family.
Gerard Borne is a communication major from Norco.
WOW I’m glad you aren’t my senator. Politicians lead by example and if Cruz bashes “elites” but then acts like an elite by exiting the country when his leadership would prove useful, what kind of person is that? Not a leader and a definitely not someone we should want representing our country. Certainly a hypocrite.
This posts reeks of partisanship – the writer walks the line to save face/keep people from posting and bashing him but it’s evident how he really feels. What a sad piece by SELU.
You do realize that he’s a senator right? Millions of people including my friends were out of power and freezing while he takes his trip to Cancun for his family? He couldn’t have let them fly there by themselves while he takes care of the people that voted for him? What is he elected for? AOC Aand O’Rourke actually raised money and helped out while he cowers off to Cancun. So don’t tell me there was nothing he could have done.
What a shameful piece by this writer. We know exactly what your position is. You’re in the position of cowering from a crisis in favor of being a “family man.” I hope you are never in charge of anything I work with. You can do better than this SELU.
Years ago, our city was overwhelmed by a flood. It was such a frightening experience for our entire family, and our neighbors. Through this disaster, we eagerly helped our neighbors as the heavy waters drew closer to our home. These were our neighbors and in a disaster, people help as they can because people are scared-from potential loss of everything they own, and possibly, their lives.
Sen. Cruz is an elected official, responsible for his state. His family could have wrapped up in blankets; he and his family missed an opportunity to help their neighbors and teach his children to extend aid to others. Afterward, they could have crossed over to Arizona and stayed at a motel, along with Snowflake.
Thanks for bringing sanity to this media circus. The Democrat party and their buddies in the media have blown this out of proportion to distract from Sleepy Joe’s utterly useless presidency. Yet another example of how the media have whipped the general public into a frenzy to benefit the Dems. We saw this with the phony outrage over the kids in cages in the summer of 2017. The exact same detention centers are still operating, but we don’t hear anything about it because Trump isn’t in the White House. The media knows exactly what they are doing when they whip up this fake outrage.
Does freedom of speech only apply when it aligns with your opinion/political agenda?
Delilah is a prime example of intolerance. Does she feel empowered by bashing someone else’s piece/opinion?
Can a person have an opinion without being attacked? Sadly not in this day, and age. People are quick to send nasty electronic messages, instead of debating in a professional manner.
I agree that the media had a field day on this piece, but it was a distraction tactic. Why didn’t the President take immediate action to assist TX, and provide the resources they needed after the storm?