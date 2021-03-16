Last week In Sports: March 10-16

The Lions defeated Northwestern State University 27-24 on Saturday March 13. On March 20, the Lions will hit the road to take on the University of Incarnate Word.

The sports-packed spring semester continued last week with the Lions baseball team extending its win streak to eight games.

Currently sitting at 11-4, Lions baseball swept Southland Conference rival Sam Houston State over the weekend. Southeastern will hit the road Tuesday night to square off against LSU at Alex Box Stadium. The Lions are 19-74 all-time against the Tigers, as their last win came back in 2015 at Pat Kenelly Diamond.

Along with the baseball team’s victory against Sam Houston State, the Lady Lions softball team swept Southland Conference foe Lamar over the past weekend, outscoring Lamar 21-6 over three games. Third baseman Lindsey Rizzo continued to stay hot as she leads all Lady Lions with a .420 batting average on the season. On Tuesday, the Lions will host the LSU Tigers at North Oak Park as Southeastern will look to improve to 13-10.

The Lady Lions women’s basketball team saw their Cinderella season come to an end as they dropped a nail-biter to Sam Houston State in the Southland Conference Tournament 79-77. After finishing the regular season 11-7, the Lady Lions earned their highest seeding at No. 2 in program history. With the 2020-21 season not counting against any of the student-athletes’ eligibility, Southeastern is expected to have all of its top contributors back.

The men’s basketball team just got into the Southland Conference Tournament as the Lions secured the No. 9 seed and defeated No. 10 McNeese 71-68 in the first round. In a rematch against the University of New Orleans Privateers, the Lions fell in the second round 80-63. Head coach David Kiefer shared his thoughts on the Lions’ 2021 season.

“I am very proud and honored to say I coached these groups of guys. This is one of the toughest teams I have ever coached. One guy had a bruised left hip and another with a bruised elbow in the Tournament, I’m not making excuses for our loss, but I am very proud to say the least,” Kiefer said.

After beating McNeese State University at home on March 6, the Lions football squad returned home and defeated Northwestern State University 27-24 on a game-winning 21-yard field goal from Mateo Rengifo. With the win, the Lions improved to 2-1 on the season and will hit the road to take on the University of Incarnate Word on March 20.

The Lady Lions beach volleyball team had a tournament this weekend in Monroe where the team continued to struggle and fell to 0-8 on the season. The Lady Lions will have another tournament this weekend in Conway, Ark. where they will face Park University and Hendrix University.

Southeastern track and field took home seven titles at the South Alabama Invitational on March 12. Meanwhile, in Fayetteville, Ark., senior Shea Foster earned All-American honors after finishing in sixth place in the NCAA Division I Indoor National Championships 5k race.

Also on March 12, the Lady Lions soccer team defeated McNeese State University at Strawberry Stadium 2-1. Currently, the Lady Lions are riding a two-game win streak and will face the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio on March 26.

Indoor volleyball continued its winning streak to five games as the Lady Lions defeated Lamar, Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian over the week. As of March 15, the Lady Lions are 8-3 and sit at third place in the Southland Conference.